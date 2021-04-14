Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Spectrum Center on Wednesday. The fixture represents their second meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season. Both sides are dealing with the injury bug ahead of this contest.

The visiting Cleveland Cavaliers are well below .500 on the season and out of playoff reckoning at the moment. J.B. Bickerstaff's men have lost seven of their past ten games to stay in 13th place in the East. They have dropped two games in a row and could face another uphill battle in Wednesday's contest.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 2016 NBA champs struggled mightily in the fourth quarter, managing to add 15 points against the Pelicans' 26 points. Dean Wade and Kevin Love played well for the Cavs, but their efforts were in vain as the team slumped to its 34th loss of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the severely depleted Charlotte Hornets have lost two straight games, dropping to the 7th spot in the East. James Borrego's men will roll out at home with a 27-26 record.

The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a loss to the LA Lakers in their previous outing. The shorthanded Hornets lineup proved to be no match for the defending champs. The Purple and Gold dominated the paint, outhustling the Hornets with a difference of 18 points on the night. The Hornets witnessed five players scoring in double digits but failed to secure a win.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have worrisome injury concerns ahead of this fixture. The team has added two of its leading scorers in Collin Sexton (left-groin strain) and Darius Garland (right-ankle sprain) to the injury report. Both players have been listed as questionable for returning to the action in Wednesday's contest. Sexton is averaging a stellar 24.1 points per game this season, while Garland is averaging 16.9 points per appearance.

In addition to the main duo, the Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled out Dylan Windler and Damyean Dotson for this matchup. Both players are recuperating from knee injuries. The long list complicates matters for the Cavaliers, who have constantly battled injuries to their main players this season.

On a positive note, the Cavaliers are set to welcome Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr. back to the floor. Both players have been on the sidelines since March.

Charlotte Hornets

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets witnessed Terry Rozier (knee injury) and P.J. Washington (ankle) miss their previous matchup against the LA Lakers. The team is monitoring their condition on a day-to-day basis, and the duo's participation in this tie remains a game-time decision for the coaching staff.

The Charlotte Hornets are already playing without two main players in LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward. Both players will continue to be on the sidelines for extended periods. The Hornets' shooting guard, Malik Monk, remains out as well due to a knee injury. He is expected to return to the floor in another couple of weeks.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Jakob Poeltl #25 of the San Antonio Spurs

The Cleveland Cavaliers will hope to see Darius Garland and Collin Sexton suit up for this contest. The duo could yet feature as their backcourt starters before the game tips off. Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love are expected to resume their roles as the two forwards in this game. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will be anxious to see Jarrett Allen hit the floor once again after missing a good chunk of their games last month.

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets risk slipping further down the East as they have dropped two games ahead of this contest. That could serve as ample motivation for them to rise to the occasion and bring home the win. Devonte' Graham could join Terry Rozier in the backcourt as the duo start things off for the Hornets. Jalen McDaniels and Miles Bridges will feature as the two forwards on the wing. Bismack Miyombo is expected to roll out as their primary center in Wednesday's contest.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Darius Garland l Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton l Small Forward - Isaac Okoro l Power Forward - Kevin Love l Center - Jarrett Allen

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham l Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier, l Small Forward - Jalen McDaniels l Power Forward - Miles Bridges l Center - Bismack Miyombo