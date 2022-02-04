Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center on Friday, in a clash between two Eastern Conference teams. Both teams have a win apiece from their two meetings this season, thanks to the youngsters in their roster.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 104-115 loss against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Both Kevin Love and Evan Mobley recorded double doubles in the loss, but could not slow down Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. late in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets, meanwhile, were beaten by the Boston Celtics 107-113, in their last game, despite LaMelo Ball scoring a career-high 38 points. Ball also recorded six rebounds and nine assists on the night. For the Celtics, Josh Richardson made the difference, coming off the bench to score 23 points on 66.7% shooting.

The Cavaliers (31-21) have won games without Ricky Rubio after the guard picked up a season-ending injury in late December. They’re currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Hornets (28-24) are seventh.

During their stretch of four home games, the Hornets will look to snap their two-game losing streak.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers will continue to play without Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio, as both guards have picked up season-ending injuries. Forward Lauri Markkanen is listed as out, as he is nursing a right ankle sprain. He has missed five consecutive games, and looks set to miss another.

Meanwhile, Darius Garland has missed the last two games for the Cavaliers, because of back issues. He is the team’s leading scorer, and is listed as day-to-day for this fixture against the Hornets.

Player Name Status Reason Darius Garland Out Lower back soreness Lauri Markkanen Out Right ankle sprain Collin Sexton Out Left knee meniscal tear Ricky Rubio Out Left knee ACL tear

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Gordon Hayward is listed as questionable for this clash against the Cavaliers, as he is returning to match fitness. The forward recently exited the league’s health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Jalen McDaniels is expected to miss the game, as he is dealing with a left ankle sprain. There is no timetable on his return yet.

Player Name Status Reason Gordon Hayward Questionable Return to complete reconditioning Jalen McDaniels Out Left ankle sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Brandon Goodwin and Cedi Osman could take up the backcourt duties for the Cavaliers, in the absence of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

Isaac Okoro could fill the small forward position, while Evan Mobley, who has stepped up his game, could be the starting power forward. Protecting the paint for the Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen could feature at center.

Darius Garland is the first Cavs All-Star since LeBron James.



19.8 PPG

8.2 APG (7th in NBA)

47/37/91%



Steph was right. Darius Garland is the first Cavs All-Star since LeBron James.19.8 PPG8.2 APG (7th in NBA)47/37/91%Steph was right. https://t.co/Eziu7zBose

Kevin Love has played a crucial role coming off the bench, along with veteran guard Rajon Rondo. Lamar Stevens and Dean Wade could get significant minutes in the rotation as well.

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball will look to continue his momentum from the last game into this one, as the Hornets’ floor general.

Terry Rozier should support Ball at the shooting guard position, with Miles Bridges featuring as the starting small forward. PJ Washington played 42 minutes in the previous fixture, the most on the roster, and is expected to start in the power forward position. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Mason Plumlee should start at center.

The Hornets featured a tight lineup against the Celtics, but against the young Cavaliers they will look to use the experience they have on the bench. Apart from Kelly Oubre Jr. and Cody Martin, Ish Smith could get a few minutes.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard – Brandon Goodwin | Shooting Guard – Cedi Osman | Small Forward – Isaac Okoro | Power Forward – Evan Mobley | Center – Jarrett Allen.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard – LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard – Terry Rozier | Small Forward – Miles Bridges | Power Forward – PJ Washington | Center – Mason Plumlee.

