Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 5th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The new-look Chicago Bulls make their debut as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers for their first preseason matchup of the 2021-22 NBA season. Fans are excited to watch the Bulls this season as they have made some of the best additions in the offseason.

The Bulls received the most votes for "Which team will be the most improved in 2021-22?" in the NBA's Annual GM Survey ahead of the season. The additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso havr been met with high praise and the team is expected to be playoff-bound this year.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in unusual territory. They have the tools to compete for a play-in spot but certainly won't do any damage in the postseason, if they do get there.

Although they could continue their rebuilding mission, players like Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Collin Sexton and others would not have a meaningful season in that scenario.

This preseason matchup will certainly feature some stars in the starting lineup. It is the perfect opportunity for the respective coaches to figure out the new rotations ahead of the regular season.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers' injury report is practically empty. The best players on the team are healthy and will lace up for the preseason game at Chicago's United Center. However, it is worth noting that Jarrett Allen missed a few days of training camp due to ankle soreness while Isaac Okoro missed practice due to illness.

Both players don't feature on the injury report for this preseason game. Tacko Fall will be absent because he is not with the team right now.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Tacko Fall Out Not with team

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Unlike the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Chicago Bulls feature a few names on the injury report for the preseason games. Tony Bra and Derrick Jones Jr. are doubtful for the game due to lower back and right ankle injuries respectively.

Moreover, Coby White and Patrick Williams are ruled out. White underwent surgery on his left shoulder while Williams continues to rehab from a sprain in his left ankle.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Tony Bradley Doubtful Lower Back Strain Derrick Jones Jr. Doubtful Right Ankle Sprain Coby White Out Left Shoulder Surgery Patrick Williams Out Left Ankle Sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers [Source: Cavaliers Nation]

The Cleveland Cavaliers will feature their best players in the starting lineup for the game given there are no surprises in the injury report. Allen and Okoro were hurt during training camp so keep an eye out for coach Billy Donovan if he decides to keep them out during a last-minute game-time decision.

As of now, Collin Sexton is expected to start as the point guard with Darius Garland sharing the backcourt with him. Isaac Okoro will be the starting small forward and rookie Evan Mobley will likely start as the power forward over 33-year-old Kevin Love.

And finally, the center is probably going to be Jarrett Allen. Lauri Markannen, Cedi Osman and Denzel Valentine should receive significant minutes off the bench.

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls Media Day 2021 [Source: USA Today]

Even though four players are on the injury report, the Chicago Bulls have their starters healthy and ready to play. This will be the first time fans will get to see the new-look Bulls in action with all four stars together.

Lonzo Ball will start as the point guard while Zach LaVine starts as the shooting guard. DeMar DeRozan will likely reprise his small forward role and the power forward position can be filled by either Troy Brown Jr. or Alize Johnson. However, if Derrick Jones Jr. decided to lace up then he will likely be the power forward.

And finally, the center position will be Nikola Vucevic. Alex Caruso is the only player worth keeping an eye on off the bench for the Chicago Bulls as most of the other players are hurt.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Collin Sexton | Shooting Guard - Darius Garland | Small Forward - Isaac Okoro | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward - Troy Brown Jr. | Center - Nikola Vucevic

