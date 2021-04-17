Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - April 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The two former playoff rivals will face each other for the second time this season. In their first meeting of the season, a Collin Sexton-less Cleveland Cavaliers rode on a 22-point outing by Darius Garland to run out 103-94 victors.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 17th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, April 18th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls' second half of the season isn't going too well. The team acquired Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic on the NBA trade deadline day, but the move hasn't seemed fruitful so far.

A high-scoring guard, Zach LaVine, and a center should have made for a great combination, as the coach tried to recreate a 'Kobe-Shaq' dynamic at the Chicago Bulls. However, the Bulls are 3-9 since Vucevic made his debut for the team, and the coach now has a lot to figure out about rotations and offensive strategies.

The Chicago Bulls are 11th in the Eastern Conference and just one win away from overtaking the Raptors for the last play-in spot (10th seed). Unfortunately, they have the eighth-toughest remaining schedule, and their road ahead could only get bumpier.

Zach LaVine and co. cannot let the easy wins slip away, so they could be extra motivated to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic with the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls' losses have come despite Nikola Vucevic's stellar performances.

In 12 games, the 6' 11" center has averaged 22.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while shooting at a remarkable 50% from the floor, which includes 45% from the three-point range.

He can stretch the floor and provide space for players to operate, while his shooting ability makes him a lethal proposition in pick-and-roll scenarios. With Zach LaVine out for several games due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, the team's burden of scoring is going to fall on Vucevic.

Zach LaVine and the Bulls were thrilled about Nikola Vucevic's arrival in Chicago 💯 pic.twitter.com/6Q9HPacgAe — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) April 10, 2021

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Coby White | Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple | Small Forward - Patrick Williams | Power Forward - Nikola Vucevic | Center - Daniel Theis.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 13th in the Eastern Conference but are just three wins away from the final play-in spot (10th seed).

They have the luxury of having the eighth-easiest remaining schedule of all teams, so it isn't too far-fetched to think they could make the play-in tournament.

Collin Sexton and Darius Garland are borderline All-Stars and might earn All-Star selections in the coming years. They have been registering incredible numbers lately, combining for nearly 42 points and ten assists per game.

In the Cleveland Cavaliers' last outing against the Golden State Warriors, the main story wasn't their loss but Isaac Okoro's defense on superstar point guard Stephen Curry.

Okoro is a proud defender who guards the perimeter with resilience and is always engaged at the defensive end of the floor. He remarkably kept Curry 5-13 from the field in the first half, including 0-7 from the three-point range.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton shoots over Jakob Poetlt of the San Antonio Spurs.

Collin Sexton is having an amazing season in his third year in the competition. He is the only player on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster, dropping over 20 points per game and averaging 24.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals a night.

He has had six 30+ point outings this season, including one game where he dropped 42.

Collin Sexton’s last 8 games:



30 PTS - 4 REB - 53% FG

29 PTS - 5 AST - 50% FG

27 PTS - 4 AST - 53% FG

22 PTS - 5 AST - 41% FG

26 PTS - 3 AST - 65% FG

24 PTS - 3 AST - 47% FG

20 PTS - 3 REB - 44% FG

26 PTS - 6 REB - 46% FG



8 straight games with 20+ PTS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T4TTWmnCIo — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 16, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Collin Sexton | Shooting Guard - Darius Garland | Small Forward - Isaac Okoro | Power Forward - Kevin Love | Center - Jarrett Allen.

Cavaliers vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the marginal favorites in this matchup. They have won their last three games on the road, while the Chicago Bulls are missing their star shooting guard Zach LaVine.

Collin Sexton has been in great form and is due a big performance tonight. Isaac Okoro's defense should be able to shut down a lot of the Bulls' backcourt offense, which is already handicapped in LaVine's absence.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs Bulls game?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls game will be locally televised on Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Chicago. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.