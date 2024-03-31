Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a chance to do on Sunday what the Boston Celtics could not this season against the Denver Nuggets. Cleveland could beat the defending champs again and shut the Nuggets out. Donovan Mitchell has been cleared to play in the rematch so the visitors will have a good chance of accomplishing the said goal.

The Nuggets are coming off successive meltdowns against the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves. Jamal Murray’s absence was a big factor in both defeats but his status remains iffy. Nikola Jokic is battling through a couple of nagging issues but he has been ruled active for the matchup.

Cleveland begins a brutal five-game road trip on Sunday starting with the showdown in Mile High City against the Nuggets. If the Cavaliers give a good showing, overtaking the Milwaukee Bucks in the standings might happen. If they stumble, they might even drop into the complicated and risky play-in tournament.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Ball Arena will host the showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets. NBA TV will air the game on national TV while Altitude and Bally Sports Ohio provide local coverage. Streaming the game is also an option by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+180) vs. Nuggets (-220)

Spread: Cavaliers (+5.5) vs. Nuggets (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o213.5 -110) vs. Nuggets (u213.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets: Game preview

Where the Cleveland Cavaliers will end up after the regular season could be determined in their next five games. They will be on the road starting with a matchup against arguably the strongest and most poised opponents on their slate. The Nuggets have not been in their best form but they’re always a tough out. Cleveland has beaten them before but it will have to repeat in Mile High City.

Jamal Murray’s absence has taken a bit of the sting of the Denver Nuggets’ crippling attacks. Without him, the Nuggets have lacked another deadly shot creator and playmaker outside of Nikola Jokic. If “Glitch” remains out, the defending champs will have to ask somebody to take some of the pressure off the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Evan Mobley, C - Jarrett Allen, PG - Darius Garland, SG - Donovan Mitchell and SG - Max Strus will start for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Georges Niang has been quite superb off the bench in the last few games for the Cavaliers. He could have another early start, likely taking out Strus if the starting shooting guard can’t open hot.

PF - Aaron Gordon, SF - Michael Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic, PG - Reggie Jackson and SG - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will line up for tip off for the Denver Nuggets.

Justin Holiday or Peyton Watson often comes in to take out Jackson for defense and wing size. That could continue versus Cleveland, particularly with Donovan Mitchell around.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets: Betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has a 20.5 over/under points prop on Sunday. “Spid” has played just three games in March, averaging 13.0 PPG due to a variety of injuries. He isn’t in his best form yet and could struggle against the altitude in Denver and the Nuggets’ defense. Mitchell could end up failing to go over his points prop.

Nikola Jokic has a 26.5 over/under points prop versus Cleveland. “The Joker” has averaged 29.6 PPG on 55.3% shooting in his last five games. Despite Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen around, the Serbian are likely to have a big scoring night as the defending champs try to shake off their slump.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are healthier than the Denver Nuggets but they will be away from their home crowd. Denver’s altitude has caused teams troubles but they will be without Jamal Murray. Nikola Jokic will put on a yeoman’s effort in the rematch to emerge with a win but the visitors could still cover the spread.