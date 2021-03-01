Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets Preview and Match Prediction - March 1st, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the struggling Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Monday in a 2020-21 NBA game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won three games on the trot after losing their ten previous outings. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets will look to end their 11-game losing run against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Houston Rockets have struggled in the aftermath of Christian Wood's injury. However, they will hope to avenge their 96-112 defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers a week ago.

Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, March 1st; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been playing some attractive basketball since ending their long losing streak.

In their last outing, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Philadelphia 76ers, the Eastern Conference table toppers. So they will fancy their chances of extending their win streak against the struggling Houston Rockets.

The backcourt pairing of Collin Sexton (28 points) and Darius Garland (25 points and nine assists) were the top performers for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 112-109 OT win against the 76ers. Nevertheless, head coach Bickerstaff will have to guard against complacency to avoid a shock defeat against the Houston Rockets.

Collin Sexton (28 PTS) and Darius Garland (career-high 25 PTS) guide the @cavs to the win in OT! pic.twitter.com/KSu932TfDW — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2021

Key Player - Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen (right) in action

Jarrett Allen has produced stellar performances for the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Andre Drummond continues to remain on the sidelines as he looks for a new team. However, Allen struggled to contain Joel Embiid in his previous outing.

Nevertheless, Allen will be looking to bounce back against a team that lacks size. The former Houston Nets star was clutch at both ends of the floor the last time the two sides met. He scored 26 points, claimed 18 boards and made four blocks in that game.

Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Collin Sexton, F - Isaac Okoro, F - Dean Wade, C - Jarrett Allen.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets after coming off a humbling 84-113 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies. Beset by poor performances and injuries, a tight schedule has only exacerbated their woes.

Stephen Silas's side desperately need to regroup ahead of the All-star break. In that regard, the Houston Rockets will hope for Christian Wood's availability after the break to come out of their debilitating slump.

Key Player - John Wall

John Wall (right) of the Houston Rockets

John Wall, the no. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, has been the best player for the Houston Rockets since Christian Wood's injury.

Wall is averaging 21.7 points and 6.3 assists per game in his last ten outings. His shooting hasn't been as good, though, as he has managed to convert 40% of his shots from the field while converting just 29.5% from downtown.

John Wall will be looking to bounce back from his dismal performance in his last outing, where he produced just 14 points and converted just 25% of his field-goal attempts.

Nevertheless, the Houston Rockets will count on Wall to produce a season-best performance to floor the high-flying Cleveland Cavaliers.

John Wall tonight:



14 PTS

0 REB

0 AST

0 STL

0 BLK

0 3PM

4-16 FG



He is the first player with a 10/0/0/0/0/0 statline on 25% shooting or worse since JR Smith in 2012. Wall is the first starter to do so since 1985. pic.twitter.com/J8N7O15Is2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 1, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G - John Wall, G - Eric Gordon, F - Daniel House, F - PJ Tucker, C - Justin Patton.

Cavaliers vs Rockets Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are undoubtedly the favorites in this matchup, considering their three-game winning run and the Houston Rockets' dismal form.

However, despite their indifferent recent form, the Houston Rockets will fancy their chances of an upset if the Cleveland Cavaliers do not bring their A-game to the fore.

Where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets game?

The game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets will be televised locally on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest and Fox Sports Ohio. The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.