Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 15th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will lock horns against the Indiana Pacers in an NBA 2021-22 preseason game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday. A victory in this game for either team would give them the momentum ahead of the regular season, which starts on October 19.

The Cavs are coming into the game off a narrow one-point defeat to the Chicago Bulls. Lauri Markannen scored 18 points on 57.1% shooting from the field. He will hope for similar performances in the regular season too. The Cavaliers have not had a great preseason campaign. However, a win against the Pacers would give them a much-needed boost.

Meanwhile, Indiana are coming into this game after an impressive 109-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Chris Duarte, Domantas Sabonis and Jeremy Lamb led the way for the Pacers in the game. They have now won two of their three preseason games. A win over the Cavaliers would sum up a great preseason campaign for them, and give them all the momentum ahead of the regular season.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers have pretty much all their players fit for the game against the Pacers. All their starters could take the court in this preseason game. Cedi Osman and Dylan Windler have been reported as questionable, though.

Player Name Status Reason Cedi Osman Questionable Low Back Soreness Dylan Windler Questionable Right Hip Soreness

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Indiana Pacers have a few injury concerns coming into this game against the Cavaliers.

Star guard Malcolm Brogdon is reported to be doubtful for the game, as he is dealing with a Grade 1 left AC sprain. Kelan Martin is also doubtful for this encounter. Justin Holiday and Caris LeVert may not feature for the Pacers as well. TJ Warren is inevitably out of the game, as he is recovering from a navicular fracture.

Tony East @TEastNBA Malcolm Brogdon and Kelan Martin are both listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s Pacers-Cavs game. Justin Holiday, Caris LeVert, and TJ Warren all out. Malcolm Brogdon and Kelan Martin are both listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s Pacers-Cavs game. Justin Holiday, Caris LeVert, and TJ Warren all out.

Player Name Status Reason Malcolm Brogdon Doubtful Grade 1 Left AC Sprain Justin Holiday Out Left Ankle Sprain Caris LeVert Out Lower Back Soreness Kelan Martin Doubtful Left Hamstring Strain T.J. Warren Out Navicular Fracture

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets

Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff will hope to see a rejuvenated performance from his team. In an earlier preseason game between the two teams, the Cavs endured a tough 109-100 loss. So they will hope to exact revenge, and end their preseason campaign on a high note.

The frontcourt for the Cavs will feature Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. However, the Cavs may limit the time these two youngsters may play. Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley have looked great this preseason. They will be the favorites to start, and will hope to put up a special performance against the Pacers. Jarrett Allen should take the center position for this game.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have a few injury concerns ahead of this game. However, their second-string unit will look to keep things under control, and end the preseason on a high note. TJ McConnell and Chris Duarte will likely take on the backcourt positions for the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers double-double Domas is back 💪24 PTS | 13 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL @Dsabonis11 double-double Domas is back 💪24 PTS | 13 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL@Dsabonis11 https://t.co/XP2WgPPu2H

Jeremy Lamb and Domantas Sabonis would be a good fit for the small forward and the power forward positions, respectively. They also have Isaiah Jackson and Torrey Craig who could come in and put up great performances when called upon.

Myles Turner has looked rusty since his return to action, though. The center will look to grab a few minutes in this game to get into much-needed rhythm ahead of the long and competitive regular season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard: Collin Sexton | Shooting Guard: Darius Garland | Small Forward: Isaac Okoro | Power Forward: Evan Mobley | Center: Jarrett Allen.

Also Read

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard: TJ McConnell | Shooting Guard: Chris Duarte | Small Forward: Jeremy Lamb | Power Forward: Domantas Sabonis | Center: Myles Turner.

Edited by Bhargav