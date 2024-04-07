Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Injury Report for April 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Cleveland Cavaliers will visit the LA Clippers on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with tipoff scheduled for an early start at 3:30 p.m. ET, included in the NBA's 13-game lineup. This will be the second and final matchup of their season series, with the Cavaliers winning the first 118-108 on Jan. 29.

The Cavaliers enter the contest with a 46-32 record, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference and second in the Central Divison, behind the Milwaukee Bucks. They will look to bounce back following the 116-97 loss in the first set of their back-to-back of the Pacific Coast trip against the LA Lakers.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers, 49-28, are fourth in the Western Conference and lead the Pacific Coast Division. They are coming off back-to-back wins against the formidable Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz at home. They have gone 5-1 in their last six games.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for April 7

Cleveland has listed three players on their injury report: Isaac Okoro (toe) is a game-time decision, while Ty Jerome (ankle) and Dean Wade (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Isaac Okoro GTD toe Dean Wade out knee Ty Jerome out ankle

What happened to Dean Wade?

Dean Wade has been sidelined from the court since March 8, sitting out the previous 12 games. Chris Fedor of The Plain Dealer reports that Wade's knee has improved after receiving recent treatment. The coaching staff is closely monitoring his condition on a day-to-day basis.

His absence due to injury began only two games after an exceptional performance where he achieved a career-high 23 points, leading the team to a remarkable 20-point comeback victory against Boston on March 5.

The impact of his absence from Cleveland's rotation has been palpable, as his defensive versatility and ability to create offensive spacing were vital assets that had previously cemented his regular position in the nightly lineup.

Dean's career has been marked by a series of lower body injuries. In the last three seasons, he has managed to participate in only 149 games, as these injuries have consistently hampered his availability on the court.

LA Clippers injury report for April 7

The Clippers have listed two players on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Josh Primo (ankle) will remain sidelined.

Player Status Injury Josh Primo out ankle Kawhi Leonard out knee

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard sustained a right knee injury during Sunday's match against the Charlotte Hornets. He had not been listed on the Clippers' injury report before Tuesday's game but was unexpectedly included just hours before tipoff and subsequently ruled out.

His absence from the Jazz game marked his third consecutive game on the sidelines. Before this injury, the Clippers' star had grappled with various ailments, including back, groin, adductor, and hip injuries, which led to his absence from six previous games this season.