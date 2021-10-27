Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - October 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will continue their Western Conference road trip in the 2021-22 NBA at the Staples Center on Wednesday when they take on the LA Clippers.

The Cavaliers are 2-2 on the season, while the Clippers are 1-2. Both teams are coming off victories, and will look to build momentum with another win.

Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, October 27th, 2021; 10:30 PM ET (Thursday, October 28th; 8:00 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Collin Sexton (right) and Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to build on their two-win momentum. They defeated the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday and then beat the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in their last game.

The Cavaliers players have traded game-high scores in their first four games so far. Jarrett Allen scored 25 points in the first game; Collin Sexton dropped 33 in the second; Ricky Rubio had 23 in the third, while Kevin Love scored 22 in the fourth. The team has started developing chemistry, and are sharing the ball better than they did last season. The Cavaliers are third in the league in assists this campaign.

Allen is averaging 9.5 rebounds so far; he had 14 and 16 in his last two games, respectively. Moreover, Kevin Love is officially shifted to the team's bench after being a starter in every game he has played for the past 11 years.

Seven different players are averaging double digits in scoring so far; four players have grabbed more than six boards a game. Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio have averaged more than nine assists per game.

Key Player - Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Charlotte Hornets

Evan Mobley has the potential to win the Rookie of the Year award this season. Many scouts and analysts picked him as a better player than Cade Cunningham in the 2021 NBA Draft class.

The 7-footer can operate as a guard, and has stuffed the stat sheet across the four games he has played this season. Mobley is averaging 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game for the Cavaliers.

StatMuse @statmuse Evan Mobley stat lines this season:17/9/6/1/1

13/5/2/2/2

17/11/1/1/4Rook can do it all. Evan Mobley stat lines this season:17/9/6/1/1

13/5/2/2/2

17/11/1/1/4Rook can do it all. https://t.co/X02lLvnyv6

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Collin Sexton | F - Lauri Markannen | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

LA Clippers Preview

Paul George and Ivica Zubac of the LA Clippers against the Memphis Grizzlies

The LA Clippers are still trying to find an identity, with Kawhi Leonard sidelined for most of the regular season. Paul George and co opened their 2021-22 NBA campaign with a five-game losing streak, including the preseason. They are 1-2 right now, but both their losses in the regular season were close games. The LA Clippers were a few miscues away from winning all three.

Their first win of the season came against the Portland Trail Blazers in a 30-point blowout. Luka Kennard had a big night, dropping 23 points on 8-10 shooting from the field, including 6-7 from the three-point range.

The LA Clippers' defense kept the Blazers' Damian Lillard to just 12 points, making him shoot 4-15 from the floor and 0-8 from downtown. Head coach Tyronn Lue has been great so far in making in-game adjustments, and the bench players have answered the bell.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George of the LA Clippers against Portland

Paul George has to play at an MVP level now that Kawhi Leonard is out. The LA Clippers can make the playoffs as a lower seed and then make noise in the postseason once Leonard returns.

But until then George has to carry the team night in and night out. He is averaging 28 points per game, the eight-highest in the league this season. George grabbed a career-high eight steals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Paul George tonight:16 Points

5 Assists

8 StealsOnly 26 Minutes. 🔒 Paul George tonight:16 Points

5 Assists

8 StealsOnly 26 Minutes. 🔒 https://t.co/stEjftjBeI

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Eric Bledsoe | F - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac.

Cavaliers vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are the obvious favorites to win this game. That's because, first and foremost, the game is at the Clippers' home court, which gives them a huge edge over the rebuilding Cavaliers. Moreover, the Clippers have found a way to make adjustments, so they have a better chance to win against a young roster like the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs Clippers game?

The matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Clippers will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SoCal (Southern California) and Bally Sports Ohio. The game can also be live streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ and WTAM/WMMS/WNZN to listen to the match's live commentary.

