Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - October 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to extend their three-game win streak when they take on the LA Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday. The Cavaliers are coming into this game after an impressive 92-79 win against the LA Clippers. The Lakers, meanwhile, suffered a 123-115 reverse against the OKC Thunder in their last outing.

The Cavaliers dominated the Clippers from the jump, and were impressive with their strangulating defense, restricting Paul George to 12 points. Collin Sexton turned up huge for the Cavaliers, producing an impressive 26-point performance despite his struggles from the perimeter.

The Lakers, meanwhile, continued their disastrous start to their 2021-22 campaign with a poor showing in their loss to the Thunder. LA went into the game without LeBron James, and that showed.

They squandered a 26-point lead and were unable to stop a young, inexperienced Thunder side from taking the win. Anthony Davis was the top scorer for the Lakers yet again with 30 points. But he was unable to guide his team to victory due to their inefficient defense.

OKC THUNDER @okcthunder After falling behind by 26 points in the first frame, the Thunder rallied back through the remaining three quarters to earn its first win of the season while tying the largest comeback in Thunder history. After falling behind by 26 points in the first frame, the Thunder rallied back through the remaining three quarters to earn its first win of the season while tying the largest comeback in Thunder history.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers | NBA season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, October 29th; 10:30 PM EST (Saturday,October 30th; 8:00 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Jarret Allen contesting a shot against the LA Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers' young roster looks to have found its mojo, winning three consecutive games. Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen have been key in the Caveliers' run, with the former dominating yet again in the game against the Clippers.

The Cavaliers out-rebounded and out-hustled the Clippers. They relied on their improved defense to see them through on an off night where they were unable to hit from the perimeter. The Cavaliers shot a dismal 15% from three-point territory in 20 attempts. They will have to show massive improvement at that end if they are to beat offensive juggernauts such as the Brooklyn Nets or the Milwaukee Bucks.

Collin Sexton shone for the Cavs, showing off his elite athleticism. He drove into the paint at will, and made the right plays more often than not. Sexton ended the night by scoring 26 points and grabbing seven boards and three steals to help seal the victory for his team. He will have to lock up in defense and make the most of his opportunities against an extra-motivated Russell Westbrook if the Cavs hope to beat the mighty Lakers.

Key Player - Jarrett Allen

Jarret Allen surveying the court while being guarded by Gordon Hayward

Jarrett Allen has had a good start to his 2021-22 campaign. But is yet to show why the Cleveland Cavaliers offered him a five-year $100 million contract in the off-season. The center's stats do not jump out at first glance, but he has been solid.

His 21-point game against the Denver Nuggets was an ideal example. He held his own against MVP Nikola Jokic at both ends of the court, allowing his team to come away with a victory on the night.

Allen could be key to the Cavs' chances against the Lakers. He will likely have to guard Anthony Davis, who will look to dominate from the jump after a devastating loss to the Thunder. If Allen is able to hold Davis off, it would make life much easier for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Collin Sexton; G - Darius Garland; F - Evan Mobley; F - Lauri Markkanen; C - Jarret Allen.

LA Lakers Preview

LA Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will look to bounce back against the Cavs

The LA Lakers suffered a humiliating 123-115 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers took the pedal off the gas after starting out well, blowing a 26-point lead to let the Thunder back into the game.

The Lakers were out-rebounded 42-40 by a Thunder team that lacked a reliable center. That happened despite the Lakers possessing the likes of Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard on their roster.

A key reason behind the Lakers' defeat was their inability to protect the paint. Once again, they leaked points in the interior, allowing OKC to score 54 points, which turned out to be key in the game's eventual outcome.

This time it was not the amount of points scored, but the way they let OKC score them. That surely does not look like the makings of a championship defense, so the Lakers will need to address their defensive woes soon.

Key Player - LeBron James

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James would be raring to go.

LeBron James missed the last few games due to ankle soreness. But looking at the way the Lakers were humiliated by the Thunder, James would be itching to get back on to the court and impose his will.

The Lakers are a lot better with King James on the court. That's because he dictates their offense and places them in the right spot for easy buckets, thanks to his elite court vision. The Lakers missed James' leadership, as he is usually their go-to guy who keeps them even-keeled and makes sure they don't take their foot off the gas.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports LeBron prepping for his next role as coach-GM-player-owner LeBron prepping for his next role as coach-GM-player-owner https://t.co/7DfOFti0BN

LeBron James will look to come out aggressive from the jump, and produce a mesmerizing performance.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Kent Bazemore; F - LeBron James; F - Anthony Davis; C - DeAndre Jordan.

Cavs vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers come into this game in red-hot form. But they will be up against a highly motivated Lakers team that will look to produce a dominating performance after a devastating loss against the Thunder. The Lakers will look to be aggressive from the jump and not allow their opponents a way back into the contest. This looks like a comfortable victory for the Lakers.

Where to watch Cav vs Lakers?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers game will be streamed live on NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, local fans can watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports-Ohio.

Edited by Bhargav