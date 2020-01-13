Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 13th January 2020

The in-form Los Angeles Lakers host the Cleveland Cavaliers

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Monday, 13 January 2020 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last Game Result

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-27): 111-103 win over the Denver Nuggets (11 January)

Los Angeles Lakers (32-7): 125-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder (11 January)

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been disappointing for much of the season, although following a dismal run, the Cavs have found some form to pick up consecutive wins. The most recent of those victories came against a contending Denver Nuggets team, and the 111-103 win was arguably Cleveland's best performance of the campaign.

All five starters contributed at least double figures, and Collin Sexton's development has been a huge positive for the Eastern Conference strugglers. Nevertheless, depth could be an issue against the Lakers as Dante Exum, Kevin Porter Jr. and Larry Nance Jr. remain sidelined.

Key Player - Kevin Love

Kevin Love remains key for the Cleveland Cavaliers

While a number of young stars impressed for the Cavaliers last week, Kevin Love remains the main man. The 31-year-old recorded 19 points and 15 rebounds against the Nuggets, and he will be looking to take advantage of LA's absences in the frontcourt.

Cavaliers Predicted Lineup:

Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Tristan Thompson, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

Despite playing without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Danny Green, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to overcome the in-form Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night as they extended their winning steak to eight games. The Lakers were particularly excellent in the first half as they recorded 72 points and only four other teams in the NBA are managing more than their 113.5 points per contest.

While the starting trio of James, Davis, and Green remain doubts heading into the matchup against the Cavaliers, the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, and Avery Bradley have impressed - and the Lakers have lost just four games at Staples Center so far this season.

Key Player - Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma was excellent during LA's win over the Thunder

Kuzma struggled to make much of an impact during the early months of the season, although the 24-year-old has been excellent since the turn of the year. After dropping 26 points on the Mavericks, Kuzma recorded 36 during the win over the Thunder and he will once again play a huge role on offense due to the likely absence of James and Davis.

Lakers Predicted Lineup:

Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley

Cavaliers vs Lakers Match Prediction

Neither team is at full strength, although LA's reserve unit has been excellent since the turn of the year, and the Lakers should have enough quality to secure a 16th home win of the season.

Where to Watch Cavaliers vs Lakers

The game will be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet and Fox Sports Ohio from 10:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.