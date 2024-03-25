Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 24)

The NBA's six-game Sunday night includes the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game. Tonight's game marks their fourth and last game against each other. The Cavs are looking to even their season series. Both teams have a shared rivalry that dates back to the late 2000s, making tonight's game a fun matchup.

The last time the two teams played each other, it was the Heat that came out on top. It was a close battle between the two as Jimmy Butler led the team in scoring with 30 points. Terry Rozier has gradually found his groove since getting traded by the Charlotte Hornets, which makes this Miami squad unpredictable.

The Cavs continue to be shorthanded, as Donovan Mitchell is still out with a nasal fracture. According to sources, Mitchell is expected to return to action on March 27, against the Hornets.

In their final Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game, the South Beach team took over the game and didn't allow the Cavs to gain momentum. The home team was locked in and had a significant lead at the half. Cleveland tried their best to close the gap between them, but Miami was in the zone the entire game.

It ended in a lopsided victory for the Heat, 121-84.

Top moments and highlights from Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat

Here are the top five moments of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game.

5. Bam with steal number 5 and a slam

Bam Adebayo was phenomenal in the Heat's game against the Cavs as he took over with his defensive tenacity. In the game, he had five steals, helping his team overcome the visiting team.

The All-Star big man got a steal and the ball landed right in Butler's hands. The All-Star forward knew what to do and handed the ball over to Adebayo for an easy slam, wowing the crowd at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game.

4. Elite ball movement from the Cavs

The Cavs had difficulty against the Heat's tough defense tonight, but they were still able to execute smart plays. During the first quarter, the trio of Darius Garland, Georges Niang and Jarrett Allen showed impressive chemistry.

Garland and Allen executed a pick-and-roll play, and the star guard found Niang open at the left elbow. This led to their All-Star center getting open and catching the lob pass from the 30-year-old forward.

3. Rozier with two buzzer-beating plays

Rozier has finally found his footing with his new team as he started slow with them. Now, he's got the green light to create his shots when necessary, and he's been one of their best offensive options.

To end the first period against the Cavs, Rozier took matters into his own hands. The shifty guard showed off his handles to the home crowd and went up just in time to beat the buzzer at the end of the quarter.

His buzzer-beater gave them a 10-point advantage to start the second quarter. How many buzzer-beaters can Rozier do in a game? Well, no one knows. But it's good to bet on at least one every game as he loves to chase the clock. For the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game, fans didn't just get one, but two.

In a defensive sequence led by Haywood Highsmith, the floor opened up for the Heat guard. This led to a transition bucket, which gave Miami a 60-39 lead at halftime.

2. Defense leads a Rozier fastbreak dunk

The Heat's defense was on point tonight. There were almost no passes that they intercepted. This created a ton of opportunities for them to increase their lead. It also led to a few highlight reels that impressed the fans.

Rozier doesn't only play offense intelligently, but he also knows how to read other team's offenses. The scoring guard got a steal, which led to a dunk at the other end.

1. Bam with the putback jam

Adebayo had fun in tonight's game as he was all over the floor. Aside from his passes and defense, he also showed off his hops during the game.

With the shot clock winding down, Nikola Jovic had no choice but to try and shoot the ball. He did beat the buzzer but missed. Good thing Adebayo was there to clean the boards.

