Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024

One of the six games on the NBA schedule for Sunday is the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat. It's the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Heat looking to bag the series. Miami won both games in Cleveland, while the Cavs won at the Kaseya Center on Dec. 8.

The most recent meeting between the Cavs and the Heat happened a few days ago at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It was a very close game, but Miami pulled off a close 107-104 win. Jimmy Butler led the way with 30 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Cleveland will try to prevent losing the season series and snap a two-game skid. They have not lost a season series against the Heat since they got swept during the 2020-21 season. Sunday's game is also the 130th regular-season meeting between the two teams in history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Jaime Jaquez Jr. recalls hilarious Jimmy Butler incident involving an Ed Sheeran song

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat game is on Sunday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. It starts at 6:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Sun.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+155) vs Heat (-175)

Spread: Cavaliers +4.5 (-110) vs Heat -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers o203 (-110) vs Heat u203 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers remained in the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference despite losing their last two games. The Cavs are able to sustain their competitiveness and place in the standings despite being ravaged by injuries recently.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have also done the same with so many injuries in the past couple of months. The Heat are currently in the seventh spot with the Philadelphia 76ers creeping up behind them. They still have a shot at a Top 6 finish, but they need to get as many wins as possible.

Also Read: NBA fans mock Jimmy Butler after bold claim on Pelicans doesn't age well

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Cleveland Cavaliers have five players on their injury report, including starters Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus and Evan Mobley. Mitchell and Strus are out, while Mobley is questionable. If Mobley is cleared to play, here's how the Cavs might line up:

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Caris LeVert | SF: Isaac Okoro | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

J.B. Bickerstaff's current rotation also consists of players such as Sam Merrill, Tristan Thompson, Georges Niang and Marcus Morris Sr.

On the other hand, the Miami Heat have six players on their injury report. Here's how Erik Spoelstra could cope with the injuries and use the following lineup:

PG: Patty Mills | SG: Terry Rozier | SF: Jimmy Butler | PF: Nikola Jovic | C: Bam Adebayo

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat betting tips

Jimmy Butler has an over/under of 22.5 points. He has scored 23 points or more twice in his last five games, but he'll likely be making plays for his teammates on Sunday. Take the risk and bet on Butler to score less than 22.5 points.

Darius Garland is favored to go under 20.5 points despite being the likely first option in the absence of Donovan Mitchell. Garland has not gone over 20.5 points in his last four games, so bet on him to continue the streak.

Also Read: How long is Donovan Mitchell out for Cavaliers? Cleveland's latest update on 5x NBA All-Star's injury

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat prediction

The Miami Heat are the slight favorites to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. The Heat might be short-handed but they have the homecourt advantage. The Cavs are also hobbled by injuries, so it's going to be a very close matchup.

Oddsmakers expect the Heat will win and the Cavaliers will cover the +4.5 spread. The total is expected to go over 203 points.

Also Read: Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff blames sports betting for receiving death threats from Cleveland fans