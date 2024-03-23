NBA fans mock Jimmy Butler after bold claim on Pelicans doesn't age well 

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat fell 111-88 at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Heat and Pelicans had beef brewing after their last matchup on Feb. 23, which saw multiple players suspended after an altercation, including Butler. A scuffle broke out between the teams after Zion Williamson got fouled by Kevin Love.

Naji Marshall and Butler initiated the mob after grabbing each other's necks in an ugly physical altercation. Shortly after, Thomas Bryant punched Jose Alvarado on the sidelines. Nikola Jovic was another player who was suspended for leaving the bench area.

After that contest, Butler boldly claimed the Heat were the better team and they would complete the season series sweep over the Pelicans after winning 106-95 on Feb. 23.

"We'll beat them the next time too. We're just the better team."

The comment didn't age well on Friday after the Heat's blowout loss against the shorthanded Pelicans. New Orleans was without one of their leading players, Brandon Ingram. Miami was also without Tyler Herro, but it had a homecourt advantage.

NBA fans didn't let Jimmy Butler live it down after the Heat's loss, citing his bold statement in Feb. Here are some of the reactions that followed on NBA Twitter:

Jimmy Butler finishing with 17 points on 5 of 12 shooting only worsened his image among NBA fans after Friday's loss. The Heat looked listless without him being able to play efficiently.

Jimmy Butler defiant in defeat, maintains stance on bold Heat-Pelicans take

Jimmy Butler wasn't willing to back down from his opinion about the New Orleans Pelicans despite being handed a blowout loss on the Miami Heat's home floor. While reflecting on his comments after their previous matchup, Butler doubled down on his take, saying:

“Came in here and stole one. But I’m gonna stick by what I said. We still the better team.”

Butler isn't among the ones to shy away from his bold claims. He's often made such statements, which have aged well at times. The season series is done for the Pelicans, and if they are to face each other again, it would have to be in the NBA Finals.

As things stand, the 38-32 Heat and 43-27 Pelicans are nowhere close to being hot favorites to win their conferences. However, both teams have shown tremendous promise. The Heat have shown a knack for turning things around in the postseason, while the Pelicans, with a healthy Zion Williamson, are unpredictable.

It's far-fetched that the Heat and Pelicans square off in the finals, but not unrealistic if they can put together a solid run in the knockouts.