Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff blames sports betting for receiving death threats from Cleveland fans

Fans who have gotten into sports betting have often voiced their displeasure for players when they don't hit their parlays and it seems even Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has drawn the ire of bettors. Bickerstaff and his family have reportedly received death threats from people who've lost on their bets.

According to Bickerstaff, this has been an issue for the past two seasons. People who are upset that they didn't hit on their parlays or have lost a bet, in general, have taken the time to threaten the coach and his loved ones.

Even more disturbing is the fact that those who've threatened him have taken the time to track down his number to send their threats.

While bets are often based on how a player performs, coaching staff decisions can also affect these results. A coach can make in-game adjustments that would result in a player being benched before they hit a certain stat threshold.

Alternatively, a coach can change his schemes which would in turn affect a player's production.

So despite the Cavaliers enjoying a winning record, its players and coaches are not safe from being attacked by people who make wagers.

Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell remains sidelined

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to be without their leading scorer as Donovan Mitchell remains out with a nasal fracture.

Mitchell's nose was broken in his team's game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday (Mar. 16) and he is reportedly set to miss a few more games after undergoing a procedure to address the fracture.

Prior to this latest injury, Mitchell missed seven straight games due to a left knee bruise. Mitchell had only played two games including the one against the Rockets before this latest setback.

At the time of writing, the Cavs are third in the East with a 43-25 record. They hold a slim lead over the surging New York Knicks who are 41-27 but have won their last four games. They are also just one game back from the second-place Milwaukee Bucks who have a 44-24 record.

The Cavs are fighting to overtake the Bucks while also holding off falling a few spots down and Mitchell's absence makes that more difficult.

So far, the Cavs have gone 4-4 in the games that Mitchell has missed due to his knee injury and his nasal fracture. With Max Strus also being sidelined, the Cavs' depth at their wing position is suffering.

Backup shooting guard Caris Levert will once again get a chance to shine at the Cavs' starting lineup with Mitchell's latest injury, just as he had when Mitchell went down followed by Strus.

The battle for the second spot in the East has been heating up with the playoffs approaching soon and it only got hotter with players missing time.