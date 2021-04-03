Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - April 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Miami Heat on Saturday at the American Airlines Arena, looking to continue their three-game winning streak in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Miami Heat have recovered from a poor run in the last few weeks to occupy the fifth spot in the East. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are languishing in the second-last spot and look headed towards the NBA lottery.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 3rd; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, 4th April; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Miami.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

DG to Wade for the three-point play!

🎥: Betway's Best Play of #CavsSixers pic.twitter.com/jnUHIqh0W5 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 2, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a 4-game losing run, with their most recent loss coming against the Philadelphia 76ers. The biggest reason behind the Cleveland Cavaliers' woeful form this season has been their offense, which is the worst in the league this season by some distance.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have managed a terrible defensive rating of 104.3 and are averaging a league-low of 102.7 points per game. Their playmaking and rebounding have been underwhelming as well, as the team are seventh-worst in both assists and rebounds in the 2020-21 campaign.

Advertisement

Key Player - Collin Sexton

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton is likely to be the Chicago Bulls' primary target on their scouting report. The third-year guard is the engine that drives the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is averaging 24 points and 4.2 assists per game in what has been the best campaign of his young career so far.

With defenses looking to neutralize the opposition's best player, Sexton's performance could determine if the Cleveland Cavaliers win on the night. Their task won't be easy, considering how terrific the Miami Heat defense has been this campaign.

Advertisement

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Darius Garland; Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton; Small Forward - Isaac Okoro; Power Forward - Dean Wade; Center - Isaiah Hartenstein.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat have been stellar on the defensive side of the ball, giving away just 107 points per game and registering a defensive rating of 109.5. They have also been efficient from the charity stripe, making 79% of their free throws, the eighth-best in the league this season.

Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn have shone for the Heat so far, averaging 15.7 and 13.5 points per game, respectively. Duncan Robinson has also played a key role, torching teams from behind the 3-point arc, making 39.8% of his attempts from downtown.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks

Since returning from a lengthy break due to the league's health and safety protocols, Jimmy Butler has looked in incredible touch, averaging an impressive 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game on 50% shooting from the field, along with two steals per outing.

Apart from leading the Miami Heat's charge offensively, Butler will be required at the defensive end as well. That is because he will likely go up against the Cleveland Cavalierss' no. 1 offensive option, Collin Sexton.

Advertisement

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn; Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson; Small Forward - Jimmy Butler; Power Forward - Trevor Ariza; Center - Bam Adebayo.

Cavaliers vs Heat Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are overwhelming favorites to win this game, considering how balanced their roster is. The Cleveland Cavaliers could be no match for the likes of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo, and it should be a relatively easy outing for Erik Spoelstra's men.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs Heat game?

Local coverage of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat matchup will be on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Sun. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.