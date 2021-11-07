×
Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Eastern Conference sides Cleveland Cavaliers will face the New York Knicks
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Nov 07, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The Cavaliers have been on a roll lately, winning their last three games on the trot. They defeated the Toronto Raptors 102-101 in their previous outing. Five players recorded ten or more points as the Cavs won the game despite trailing by 15 points at one stage. Darius Garland led the charge with a team-high 21 points.

21 points. 8 assists. 2 game-winning free throws. https://t.co/DKfVQOWyvS

Meanwhile, the Knicks bounced back to winning ways in their last game after enduring a two-game skid. They defeated the defending champs Milwaukee Bucks 113-98. New York was down by 21 points but still ended up winning the tie thanks to a 32-point effort from Julius Randle.

Jules led the way in Milwaukee.📊 32 PTS / 12 REB / 4 AST https://t.co/o45xA9cvGb

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers will continue to be without Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen and Isaac Okoro. Love and Markkanen have been sidelined because of Covid-19 protocols, while Okoro is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Kevin Love 

Out

Covid-19 protocols

Lauri Markkanen

Out

Covid-19 protocols

Isaac Okoro

Out 

Hamstring injury 

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks will enter Sunday's contest without any injury problems.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely use the same starting lineup they did in their last game. Darius Garland and Collin Sexton will likely start in the backcourt, while Evan Mobley, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen will complete the rest of the lineup.

Cedi Osman, Ricky Rubio and Dylan Windler will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

New York Knicks

Julius Randle in action during New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers
The New York Knicks are also expected to play their regular starting lineup as well. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier will likely start in the backcourt, while RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson will complete the rest of the lineup.

Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel and Immanuel Quickley will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton | Small Forward - Dean Wade | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen.

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee
