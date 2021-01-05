Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - January 6, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a rough 103-83 loss to the Orlando Magic in the first game of the miniseries on Monday, and will be hoping for revenge on Wednesday. The Cavaliers started their 2020-21 NBA season on fire, but have since cooled off considerably. The Magic improved to 5-2 on the season, and have looked very strong thus far.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 7 PM ET

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers have now lost three of their last four games since starting the season 3-0. The Cavaliers have been struggling to create offense as of late, only scoring 83 points in their loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday. Cleveland will need production out of their young backcourt, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, in order to bounce back and split this two-game series.

Key Player – Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton is the captain of the Cleveland Cavaliers' offense this season, scoring 20 or more in each of their first seven games. Sexton is averaging a team-leading 26 points per game, and has not cooled down despite his team's struggles.

Sexton had another good night on Monday against the Orlando Magic, tallying 24 points on 52.6% shooting. Sexton will need to continue to make an impact for the Cavaliers and help them recover from these losses.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Collin Sexton, G Darius Garland, F Cedi Osman, F Larry Nance Jr., C Andre Drummond

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

The Orlando Magic looked very strong in their victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and will hope to take the second game of the miniseries on Wednesday. The Magic allowed only 83 points against the struggling Cavaliers, the fewest they have allowed all season. With the win, the Magic improved to 5-2 and claimed sole possession of second place in the loaded Eastern Conference.

Key Player – Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic has looked very sharp for the Orlando Magic thus far, and shined again in the victory over Cleveland on Monday. Vucevic racked up 23 points and eight rebounds, also recording three blocks and two steals on the defensive end.

It's been a sensational start for the man in the middle, @NikolaVucevic!



Nikola Vucevic has been a force in the paint, and continues to be a scoring threat with the ball in his hand. If Vucevic can keep up this level of play, the Magic should expect to keep winning basketball games.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Markelle Fultz, G Evan Fournier, F Dwayne Bacon, F Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Vucevic

Cavaliers vs Magic Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers' struggles have been frustrating for the players and staff, but they have to find a way around them. The Cavaliers have a very talented young team, and can be very dangerous if they put the pieces together. However, if the Orlando Magic can play another strong defensive game as they did on Monday, they should be able to improve to 6-2 on the season. Expect another Magic victory, but a much closer game than the first of the miniseries.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Magic

The game will be broadcast live Fox Sports Florida and Fox Sports Ohio. NBA fans can also watch the game via the NBA League Pass.