NBA Trade Rumors: The case for and against Golden State Warriors acquiring Aaron Gordon 

After what was a year off for the franchise, the Golden State Warriors were expected to be title contenders during this upcoming NBA season. But after Klay Thompson suffered an Achilles injury, the franchise needs better players to live up to those expectations. NBA trade rumors have linked the Warriors to several stars this off-season, with Aaron Gordon being one of the most interesting.

The 25-year-old has improved massively in recent seasons, becoming a very good scorer for the Orlando Magic. Due to his performances, NBA trade rumors reported that several franchises were interested in acquiring the player. With his stock rising, the Orlando Magic have reportedly placed Aaron Gordon on the table to be traded away soon.

With that in mind, here are the cases made for and against the Golden State Warriors pursuing the star in the upcoming season.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case for the Golden State Warriors going after Aaron Gordon

Even with Klay Thompson in the team, the franchise had several holes in their roster, with one of the biggest being the lack of experience on their bench.

The Golden State Warriors always had some of the best role players in the league during their championship seasons. And while Aaron Gordon may not be at the same level, he would bring some much-needed experience to the team's bench next season.

Gordon is already averaging 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in a similar role with the Orlando Magic. And given that the Golden State Warriors have much better spacing than the Magic, Aaron Gordon could blossom into a great role player for the franchise. According to NBA trade rumors, insiders even believe he could develop into a worthy third option for the franchise.

And so, due to the potential and experience that Aaron Gordon would bring to the second unit, the Golden State Warriors must go after Aaron Gordon.

NBA Trade Rumors: The case against the Golden State Warriors going after Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon undeniably has potential. But at 25-years-old, the player has shown no sign of consistency.

Any given championship team needs a reliable bench player that can come in and deliver what the team needs whenever they are called upon. And that is a guarantee that Aaron Gordon just can't provide. In fact, the reason the player is still coming off the bench for the Orlando Magic is due to his inconsistency.

The Golden State Warriors have a depleted roster right now. The franchise needs players that it can rely on, not ones that have a good chance of performing abysmally in almost every game.

And so, with that in mind, the Warriors must turn the other cheek to NBA trade rumors on the topic and need to avoid acquiring Aaron Gordon.

