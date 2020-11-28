The NBA's pre-season games have officially been announced, and the LA Lakers may just have the most interesting schedule. The franchise will play two games against the LA Clippers on the 11th and 13th of December, and will then travel to Phoenix to play against the Suns on the 16th and 18th of December. These teams rank among the best in the West right now and could be good competition. But with NBA rumors claiming that LeBron James might sit out, the Lakers are unlikely to be at full strength.

These reports have stemmed from comments by Danny Green, who claimed that James would take the start of the season off to extend his vacation. But with the roster now being a wildly different one, experts have spoken out on potential chemistry issues that could derail the team.

With that in mind, here are the cases made for and against LeBron James playing in the pre-season games for the LA Lakers.

NBA Rumors: The case for LeBron James playing pre-season games for the LA Lakers

LeBron James

As stated previously, experts are worried about the potential chemistry issues the LA Lakers may face next season, and justifiably so.

The franchise has made several exceptional new signings this off-season, and as per NBA rumors, are interested in making a few more. But there is also a downside to that. Due to the massive changes made to the roster of the team, there are bound to be holes in the chemistry.

While many may point to last season and say that lack of chemistry wasn't an issue, this campaign will be a different beast compared to last year. The Western Conference has only gotten stronger since the LA Lakers' championship-winning season, and the East is no different either.

Advertisement

Thankful for the man building the roster. pic.twitter.com/f6msTywhuY — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 26, 2020

If the Lakers wish to run it back and win another Championship next year, they can't afford any holes in their chemistry. And hence, it is absolutely essential that LeBron James plays for the LA Lakers in pre-season.

NBA Rumors: The case against LeBron James playing in the pre-season games for the LA Lakers

LA Lakers

Advertisement

It is easy to forget that LeBron James is already 35 years old. And while many feel he doesn't need to rest as much as has been speculated in NBA rumors, the fact is that he absolutely does.

The LA Lakers superstar has kept his body in the best of shape throughout his career, but that doesn't mean he doesn't feel stress and fatigue. And after what was a very hectic and cramped bubble, 'The King' absolutely needs some off-time.

We have already seen what fatigue can do when piled on the season after season. Klay Thompson recently tore his Achilles due to the continued stress of a title run year after year on his body. And if there is a chance of something similar happening to LeBron James, the LA Lakers absolutely can't take any risks whatsoever.

A healthy LeBron James is better than one that is injured irrespective of chemistry, so he must refrain from playing in the pre-season games with the LA Lakers.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: The G League could be resumed in a bubble, according to sources