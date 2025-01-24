Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 24, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of just three games scheduled for Friday. Even though both teams are strong on paper, they have had contrasting seasons so far. Cleveland is first in the East with a 36-7 record, which is also the best record in the league. Meanwhile, Philly has struggled with a 15-27 record, sitting at 11th in the standings.

The two teams have played each other 229 times, with Philadelphia holding a 118-111 head-to-head lead. This will be their third and final meeting this season, as Cleveland won the first two matchups, with the most recent win coming on Dec. 21. The Cavs blew out the Sixers 126-99 behind Darius Garland’s 26 points. Tyrese Maxey had 27 points for Philly in that one.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Friday, Jan. 24, at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-450) vs. 76ers (+350)

Spread: Cavaliers (-10) vs. 76ers (+10)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o229.5) vs. 76ers -110 (u229.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Cavs have been outstanding this season, surpassing all expectations and emerging as legitimate title contenders. Their offense has been historically great, boasting a rating of 120.9. Although their defensive rating of 111.1 isn't as impressive, they've managed to dominate opponents with their scoring prowess.

Cleveland has won seven of its past 10 games, although it is coming off a 109-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Garland led them in scoring with 26 points, but missed two crucial free throws with three seconds left in the game, which could have given Cleveland the win.

The Sixers are on a league-leading seven-game losing streak, which is surprising given their roster on paper. However, injuries are what has derailed their season. The slide is unlikely to stop Friday, as Joel Embiid remains out with swelling in his left knee.

Philly is coming off a resounding 144-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Tyrese Maxey had a double-double with 28 points and 10 assists in the loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers betting props

Darius Garland’s points total is set at 21.5 and he is favored to go over by the oddsmakers. We share the same expectation.

Tyrese Maxey’s points total is set at 28.5. While his team continues to struggle, Maxey is having a great season. He has scored 28 points or more in six straight games. Betting on the over seems like a solid choice.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The oddsmakers strongly favor the Cavs to dominate the Sixers in Philadelphia, and we share that expectation. This game is likely to be high-scoring, with the total points expected to exceed 229.5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.