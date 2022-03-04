Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - March 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The slumping Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time this season on Friday. It will be the first matchup between the two teams since the Ben Simmons-James Harden swap that rocked the NBA before the trade deadline.

Darius Garland returned from a back injury for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets but couldn’t lead his team to the win. Garland previously missed the Cleveland Cavaliers' last three games due to his ailing back. Despite having the All-Star point guard in the lineup, Cleveland was still throttled by Charlotte (119-98).

The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, are streaking. They are now on a four-game winning streak and have looked incredibly impressive since Harden’s debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 25. Joel Embiid’s growing chemistry with "The Beard" is already ahead of schedule.

Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting point guard before Harden arrived, continues to defy expectations. He has made Philly’s dynamic duo into a fearsome Big 3.

The 76ers will be hoping to extend their winning run and keep themselves unbeaten against a potential playoff opponent.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, March 4th; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, March 5th; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers need to continue defying expectations to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their rematch

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ backcourt got a big boost with the return of Darius Garland. Cleveland’s electrifying point guard played like he had no lingering back problems, scoring 33 points in 33 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Cavaliers, however, are still undermanned as Collin Sexton is out for the rest of the season, and Caris LeVert is still working his way back into the lineup.

Evan Mobley, who’s the leading candidate to win Rookie of the Year honors, looked out of sync in the loss to the Hornets. He recorded only nine points, five rebounds, and two assists while not having a single blocked shot. Mobley’s activity and versatility on both ends of the floor make the Cavs such a tough team to defend.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ frontcourt will be put to the test against the MVP-level play of Joel Embiid. Philly’s All-Star center completely smoked the Cavs in their last matchup as “The Process” finished with a triple-double. Embiid’s 40 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists should still be fresh in the minds of the Cavaliers when they try to take their revenge.

Key Player - Darius Garland

Darius Garland’s career year is the main reason why he made it to this year’s All-Star Game. He is currently averaging 20.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.2 steals. Nobody in the Cleveland Cavaliers' lineup is as deadly on the ball and off-screens as the 22-year-old playmaker.

Garland’s absence and struggles due to his back bruise were evident in the Cavaliers’ current funk. He showed yet again just what he can do in his return against the Charlotte Hornets despite consistent trappings and double-teaming.

Cavaliers Nation



"We're playing soft."

Darius Garland will be vital to the Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff aspirations. Although they remain in sixth place with a 36-26 record, they are still not guaranteed a spot in the postseason.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Lauri Markkanen | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have found their new Big 3

James Harden's presence on the Philadelphia 76ers' roster has so far not caused any problems. There is no doubt that the 76ers have been playing their best basketball for a long time since the former MVP was acquired via the Ben Simmons trade. Harden’s passing and vision have unlocked a new aspect to the team’s already formidable offense.

Joel Embiid continues to claim his stake as the best player in the league. Before Harden’s addition, he was the biggest reason the Philadelphia 76ers are in the mix for a postseason berth. Embiid is now a much-improved leader and passer due to Simmons’ hold-out.

ESPN Stats & Info



Joel Embiid: 34, 37, 27

James Harden: 27, 29, 26

Tyrese Maxey: 28, 21, 25



They are the first trio of teammates to each score 20+ points in their first 3 games together in NBA history



(H/T Point totals in first 3 Games together:Joel Embiid: 34, 37, 27James Harden: 27, 29, 26Tyrese Maxey: 28, 21, 25They are the first trio of teammates to each score 20+ points in their first 3 games together in NBA history(H/T @EliasSports Point totals in first 3 Games together:Joel Embiid: 34, 37, 27James Harden: 27, 29, 26Tyrese Maxey: 28, 21, 25They are the first trio of teammates to each score 20+ points in their first 3 games together in NBA history(H/T @EliasSports) https://t.co/7jk0QjGH1n

Tyrese Maxey has also benefited from Harden’s superstar talents. No longer burdened with primary playmaking duties, the 21-year-old sophomore is helping the team push for at least a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is the Philadelphia 76ers’ best and most important player. The 5x All-Star is making a serious case for the MVP award that he narrowly lost to Nikola Jokic last season. As incredible as it seems, he’s playing on a different level than last year’s campaign.

The NBA’s current scoring leader is averaging 29.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, a career-high 4.4 assists, and 1.5 blocks. He has almost single-handedly carried this team to their lofty standings in the stacked Eastern Conference. Arguably no one in the NBA has his combination of athleticism, size, touch, and skill.

StatMuse



That's the most by any player in a season in NBA history.

The James Harden effect is already starting to show for Joel Embiid. He’s been free on a few occasions and has punished defenses when the attention is on “The Beard.” He torched the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last meeting with a 40-point triple-double and could end up with monster numbers yet again.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F- Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Cavaliers vs 76ers Match Prediction

Joel Embiid tore through the Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense in their first encounter without James Harden. Despite the consistent double and triple-double teaming, no one could stop the ultra-skilled and imposing big man.

The Philadelphia 76ers are scorching hot and could take a 2-0 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs 76ers game

The NBA League Pass will stream the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Ohio.

