Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in action on Wednesday when they visit the Golden 1 Center and face the Sacramento Kings. The Cavaliers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak, while the Kings are coming off an impressive win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ad

Wednesday's game will be the first matchup of the season between the Cavs and Kings. The Cavaliers won their most recent meeting 136-110 on Feb. 5, 2024, but they have not beaten the Kings in Sacramento since Jan. 10, 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans can watch the game on local channels FanDuel Sports Network Ohio in Cleveland and NBC Sports California in Sacramento. It will also be streamed live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. The game is scheduled for a 10 p.m. EST tipoff.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-198) vs. Kings (+164)

Spread: Cavaliers -5 (-115) vs. Kings +5 (-105)

Ad

Total (O/U): Cavaliers o234.5 (-110) vs. Kings u234.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

The Cavs still have the best record in the NBA at 56-12 despite losing back-to-back games for the first time since late January. Their 16-game winning streak was snapped by the Orlando Magic on Sunday, while they lost steam in the second half against the LA Clippers on Tuesday.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Kings remain a game above .500 with a record of 34-33. They beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, but lost Domantas Sabonis to a sprained ankle. Sabonis will miss the next 10 days, so the rest of the team needs to step up to prevent any slip-ups in the standings.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups

Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Max Strus | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen

Ad

Kings

G - Malik Monk | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Keegan Murray | C - Jonas Valanciunas

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 26.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Mitchell to go UNDER (-112) against the Kings and score 25 points or less. He has gone under 26.5 points in his last four games.

Ad

DeMar DeRozan is favored to go UNDER (-130) 22.5 points via FanDuel. Expect DeRozan is score 23 points and go OVER (-102) with Domantas Sabonis out of the lineup. The veteran scorer has had 23 points or more in three of his last five games.

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings Predictions

The Cavaliers are still favored to beat the Kings despite their two-game losing streak. The hosts are without Domantas Sabonis, so they are at a disadvantage. However, the Cavs are also playing the second game of a back-to-back, so an upset could be on the cards.

The prediction is a close win for the Kings, with the total going OVER 234.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.