Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | February 3, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs matchup is one of the six games that the NBA has prepared for February 3. This is the second and the last time both teams meet in the 2023-24 season with the Cavaliers winning over the Spurs in their previous encounter, 117-115.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are now on a four-game winning streak and managed to pull their way up to the fourth-best record in the NBA Eastern Conference. Their most recent win came against the Memphis Grizzlies with a final score of 108-101.

On the other side, the San Antonio Spurs are still at the bottom of the NBA Western Conference standings and are still looking for their 12th win of the season. They come into this game hoping to end a four-game losing streak.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs game will happen inside the halls of the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The television broadcast can be seen through KENS and Bally Sports Ohio. Both feeds are available through an online live stream by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-500) vs Spurs (+375)

Spread: Cavaliers -9.5 (-110) vs +9.5 Spurs (-110)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (u229.5) vs Spurs (o229.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

As per the Cleveland Cavaliers' injury report, Jarret Allen is listed as 'questionable' for the upcoming game against the Spurs, while Evan Mobley is deemed 'probable'.

The final decision on their participation will be made at game time, with the Cavaliers' medical staff assessing both big men. Ty Jerome and Tristan Thompson are not expected to suit up in this upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Keldon Johnson is still questionable to join the Spurs roster. Sidy Cissoko and Charles Bassey are scratched to play against the Cavs.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted lineups

Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs at the center position and he will be joined by Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagne as the starting frontcourt. Tre Jones and Devin Vassell round up the starting five as the guards.

For the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell and a healthy Darius Garland comprise the team's starting backcourt. Jarrett Allen mans the center position while Dean Wade and Max Strus are the forwards.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting tips

Victor Wembanyama is given an NBA proper of 22.5 points and he has gone over the mark in three of the last five games. They should go over but will get a good challenge from Jarrett Allen in the paint.

One of the hottest guns in the NBA right now is Donovan Mitchell and he is given a high NBA prop of 28.5 points. He has gone over the mark twice in the last four games and he should be going over the struggling Spurs.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seen as the heavy favorites and they are expected to win over the San Antonio Spurs by double digits. It will be hard for the Cavs to cover the spread against the Spurs but they will win the game. The game should go over the total as well.

