Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will lock horns with the Toronto Raptors in a battle of the Eastern Conference teams at the Scotia Bank Arena on Thursday. Both teams have faced off thrice so far this season and the Cavs were successful in bagging victories in all of them.

The young brigade of Cleveland, come into the game on the back of a loss to the LA Lakers. Darius Garland scored 29 points and made 17 assists for the Cavs. They looked strong on the night, but another monstrous 4th-quarter performance from LeBron James took the game away from them. He scored 38 points and led the way from the front in a 131-121 win.

The Raptors also faced a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Bulls on Monday. Pascal Siakam scored 22 points on 57.1% shooting from the field. Fred VanVleet and Chris Boucher scored 19 points each, but all of their efforts went in vain as the Bulls put in a great showing in the clutch to take the win. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 26 points apiece to lead the way for the Bulls as they bagged a 113-99 win at home.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavs have reported four players as part of their injury report for the game. Collin Sexton, Rajon Rondo, Jarrett Allen and Dean Wade will all be out due to injuries.

Apart from Sexton, the team will be hoping for the other three players to return to action soon. The youngster injured his left knee earlier this season and has since been out for the season

Player Name Status Reason Collin Sexton Out Left Knee Injury Dean Wade Out Right Knee Soreness Jarrett Allen Out Left Finger Fracture Rajon Rondo Out Right Ankle Sprain

CavsMuse @CavaliersMuse



Cavs defensive rating since Jarrett Allen’s injury: 118.3 (20th in the league)



The team has been missing the big man’s defensive presence. Get well soon, Fro!



#LetEmKnow



(credit to Cavs defensive rating before Jarrett Allen’s injury: 108.4 (4th in the league)Cavs defensive rating since Jarrett Allen’s injury: 118.3 (20th in the league)The team has been missing the big man’s defensive presence. Get well soon, Fro!(credit to @James30545 Cavs defensive rating before Jarrett Allen’s injury: 108.4 (4th in the league)Cavs defensive rating since Jarrett Allen’s injury: 118.3 (20th in the league)The team has been missing the big man’s defensive presence. Get well soon, Fro!#LetEmKnow (credit to @James30545) https://t.co/fJFcFTyWu0

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Malachi Flynn is the only Raptor that has been ruled out of the game. He is out due to a left hamstring strain. Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby have been reported as questionable for this game. Trent Jr. has a hyperextended left toe, while Anunoby has been out for a while due to Right Finger Fracture.

Player Name Status Reason Malachi Flynn Out Left Hamstring Strain OG Anunoby Questionable Right Finger Fracture Gary Trent Jr. Questionable Hyperextended Left Toe

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - March 24, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread Cleveland Cavaliers 41-31 +130 Over 240.5 [-110] +3.5 [-110] Toronto Raptors 40-32 -160 Under 240.5 [-110] -3.5 [-110]

The Raptors are favorites to come out of this game with a win due to their recent run of form. They have been terrific since the All-Star break and have won against some of the best teams in the league.

Although the Cavs are a young and resilient team, they will have some problems getting the better of the Raptors side, as they have multiple players who could prove to be match-winners, which is why the oddsmakers have given them the higher odds over the Cavs.

Odds sourced from BetMGM SB

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

The Cavs are 19-16 against the spread in road games this season. The Cavs have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games. Darius Garland has recorded a double-double in his last three games.

Click here to bet on Darius Garland securing a double-double against the Raptors on BetMGM SB

Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

The Raptors are 22-13 against the spread in all home games this season. The Raptors have won six out of their last ten games. Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.6 PPG and 8.8 RPG in his last 5 games.

Click here to make a bet on Pascal Siakam scoring over 20 points against the Raptors on BetMGM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs will start Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro on the backcourt. Lamar Stevens and Lauri Markkanen will man the frontcourt, while Evan Mobley keeps his position at center. Kevin Love, Caris LeVert and CedI Osman are expected to play significant minutes off the bench for the Cavs.

Toronto Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors

The Raptors will start Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes in the backcourt. Precious Achiuwa and Pascal Siakam will start on the frontcourt, while Khem Birch starts at center. Chris Boucher is expected to play most minutes off the bench for the Raptors. It is visible that the Raptors have a big lineup and this will help them win the battle on the boards against the likes of Mobley and Markkanen when the two teams square off.

The Raptors and the Cavs have won 5 games each in the last 10 encounters between the two teams

The Raptors are 17-16 at home, while the Cavs are 18-18 on the road.

The Raptors and the Cavs are ranked eighteenth and twenty-third in terms of point scored per game this season.

Click here to make a bet on the outcome of the Cavs vs Raptors game on BetMGM SB

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Lamar Stevens | Power Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Center - Evan Mobley

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Scottie Barnes | Small Forward - Precious Achiuwa | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Cneter - Khem Birch

Edited by Arnav