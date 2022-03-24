Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will head to the Scotia bank Arena for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. In all three games played between the two teams this season, the Cavaliers were the side that prevailed. They will be looking to bag a win in this encounter to sweep the regular-season series.

The Cavs head into the game after a disappointing defeat to the LA Lakers. Darius Garland scored 29 points and made 17 assists on the night. A total of 6 players scored in double figures, but the Cavs' effort proved to fall short on the night.

LeBron James recorded a 38 point triple-double to lead the way from the front. His effort helped the purple and gold get to a 131-120 win.

The Raptors also faced a defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Pascal Siakam scored 22 points on 57.1% shooting from the field. Fred VanVleet also chipped in with 19 points and 9 assists to keep the Raptors in the game. However, a stunning second-half performance from the Bulls helped them get to a 113-99 win on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, March 24, 7:30 PM ET [Friday, March 25, 5:00 AM IST]

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA this season. They are currently placed sixth in the East with a 41-31 record and with 10 games left, the young Cavs will look to play good basketball and try to make a move upwards.

In their remaining games, the Cavs are facing against 5 teams with a record above .500. Their road ahead is tough, but with the resilience this team has shown, they can fancy their chances of finishing the season on a high note.

Players like Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have been the go-to guys for the team and their brilliance has propelled them to the position they are in. These three players are extremely talented and if they play to their best during the playoffs, the Cavs could make some noise in the playoffs.

Going into this game against the Raptors, the Cavs will be hoping to get back to winning ways. They have not played well since the All-Star break, but this win on the road could prove to be a huge morale booster for them.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Isaac Okoro, F - Lamar Stevens, F - Lauri Markkanen, C - Jarrett Allen

Toronto Raptors Preview

Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have put up some brilliant performances over the past couple of weeks. They are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 40-32 record. Despite facing injuries and setbacks, the team have stayed competitive and are in the running to make it to the playoffs.

Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet have been key to the Raptors' recent brilliance. With only 10 games left in the regular season, the team will need these three to deliver if they are to make it to the playoffs without entering the play-ins.

This game against the Cavs will be a tough test for the Raptors. With the likes of Garland and Mobley, the Cavs have enough firepower to come out as winners. However, with the game being played at home, the Raptors have the advantage and would put on a show to get the better of the Cavs team.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet, G - Scottie Barnes, F - Precious Achiuwa, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Khem Birch

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - March 24, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Toronto Raptors 40-32 -160 Under 240.5 [-110] -3.5 [-110] Cleveland Cavaliers 41-31 +130 Over 240.5 [-110] +3.5 [-110]

The Raptors are the favourites to win this game as they have been in sensational form since the All-Star break. Pascal Siakam has also been brilliant for them and he will be hoping to continue that with another big performance against the Cavs.

Odds sourced from BetMGM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

The Cavs are 19-16 against the spread in road games this season. The Cavs have gone over the total in their 3 of their last 5 games Darius Garland has recorded a double-double in his last three games.

Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

The Raptors are 22-13 against the spread in all home games this season. The Raptors have gone over the total points in two out of the last five games. Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.6 PPG and 8.8 RPG in his last 5 games.

Cavaliers vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Cavs vs Raptors is going to be an interesting matchup as both teams are desperate to get to wins. The Cavs and the Raptors are in sixth and seventh position respectively and the winner will get a great boost in the campaign ahead.

Considering the form and availability of the players, the Raptors look like the team that will most likely grab a win in this encounter.

The Raptors and the Cavs have won 5 games each in the last 10 encounters between the two teams

The Raptors are 17-16 at home, while the Cavs are 18-18 on the road.

The Cavs are the team with the fourth-most turnovers in the league, while the Raptors are twenty seventh in terms of turnovers conceded

Where to watch the Cavs vs Raptors game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Cavs and the Raptors will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Ohio and TSN Network.

