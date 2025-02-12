Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 12, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs the Toronto Raptors matchup is one of several games scheduled for Wednesday night. The game pits the Cavaliers (43-10), who are No. 1 in the Eastern Conference standings, against the Raptors (17-37), who are No. 13 in the East.

The Cavaliers and the Raptors have met 110 times in the regular season, with the Cavaliers holding a 59-51 advantage. This will be their fourth matchup of the season, with their last coming on Jan. 9, which the Cavaliers won 132-126 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors game details and odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors game is slated for Wednesday at the Scotiabank Arena. The game is slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game won't be available on National TV but away fans can watch the game via FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio. Streaming is via FuboTV.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-900) vs Raptors (+600)

Spread: Cavaliers (-13.5) vs Raptors (+13.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o236.5) vs Raptors -110 (u236)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are based on the information available at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a good run, winning four of their last five games. Their last game was the 128-107 home win against last season's Western Conference semifinalists, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Evan Mobley recorded 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Donoval Mitchell added 23 points, three rebounds and eight assists.

The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have won once in five games. They snapped a four-game losing streak, winning 106-103 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Scottie Barnes recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Joel Embid's 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists were just not enough against the Raptors.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors betting props

Donovan Mitchell's point total is set at 23.5, which is slightly lower than his season average of 24.0. Mitchell has averaged 24.6 points in his last five games for the Cavaliers. So, the safe bet here is on the under.

Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes's point total is set at 19.7, which is also slightly below his season average of 20.2. He has averaged 20.6 points in his last five games for the Raptors. So, the safe bet here is on the under.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors

The Cavaliers are the odd makers' favorites against the Toronto Raptors. Based on the Moneyline odds, the Cavaliers are projected at 90% win probability, while the Raptors have a projected winning probability of 14.29%.

