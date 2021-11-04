Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to extend their winning streak to three when they visit the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday. The Cavaliers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in their previous outing, while the Raptors are coming off a victory over the Washington Wizards.

The Cavaliers continued their impressive start to the season, beating the Blazers 107-104 at home. Cleveland have now won two straight and four of their last six games. The Cavaliers prevented the Blazers from tying the game in the final seconds of the contest.

Meanwhile, the Raptors won their fifth straight game by defeating the Wizards 109-100 on Friday. Toronto have been playing well in the past two weeks despite not having their best player, Pascal Siakam, due to injury.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, November 5th; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, November 6th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the surprise teams of the season. They currently have a record of 5-4, but their losses have been close. The Cavaliers' win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday showed they can close games the right way also.

In their 107-104 win, Jarrett Allen hounded Damian Lillard, who missed the game-tying shot with two seconds left. Allen also led the Cavaliers with 24 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block.

Collin Sexton added 21 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley both registered double-doubles. Cedi Osman and Dylan Windler came up big off the bench, scoring 12 and 13 points, respectively.

Key Player - Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers.

There were questions about Jarrett Allen's potential fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers after Evan Mobley was drafted. However, Allen has proved his doubters wrong, and lived up well to his new five-year, $100 million contract. He is averaging 14.4 points and 10.7 rebounds, while also working perfectly alongside Evan Mobley.

In the win over the Blazers, Allen led the team with 24 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block. After the game, the 23-year-old revealed that the Cavaliers are having fun while playing. That makes them a threat to any team in the competition. If Allen can replicate his performance against the Toronto Raptors, the Cavaliers will fancy their chances of winning their third straight game.

"We're having fun, and we're playing the right way. We're just going out and playing basketball together," Allen said.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland; G - Collin Sexton; F - Dean Wade; F - Evan Mobley; C - Jarrett Allen.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors are tied with the Miami Heat for the current longest winning streak of the season at five. Before hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Raptors defeated the Indiana Pacers twice, and the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards once.

In their 109-100 win over the Wizards, Fred VanVleet carried the Raptors with 33 points, three rebounds and six assists. OG Anunoby had another big night with 21 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Precious Achiuwa added six points and ten rebounds.

Gary Trent Jr., who recently joined the starting lineup, scored 15 points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk had 15 points filling in for the injured Scottie Barnes, who will be re-evaluated before the game against the Cavaliers.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Without Pascal Siakam, the Toronto Raptors have relied on Fred VanVleet to carry the team until his return. VanVleet is averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

VanVleet finished with 33 points, three rebounds and six assists in the win over the Wizards. The Raptors will need the 27-year-old guard to have another big game to get a win against the Cavaliers on Friday. VanVleet is happy with the team following the Toronto Raptors' poor performance last season.

"Did you watch us last year? Yeah, I'm not taking none of this for granted. And that's the beauty of having a young team. You can enjoy these wins and enjoy the growth," VanVleet said.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Gary Trent Jr.; G - Fred VanVleet; F - Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk; F - OG Anunoby; C - Precious Achiuwa.

Cavaliers vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors matchup on Friday will be a very exciting game. Both teams will look to extend their winning streaks, so they will have the extra motivation to win. Both teams are also playing really well, but the Raptors have homecourt advantage, so they will have a slight edge over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Raptors?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors game will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass. Local fans can also watch the game on SportsNet in Toronto and Bally Sports Ohio in Cleveland.

Edited by Bhargav