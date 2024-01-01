Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | Jan. 1, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday, marking the second of three games between the two teams this season. Cleveland leads their season series 1-0.

In their last matchup on Nov. 26, 2023, the Cavaliers came away with a 105-102 home victory. They were led by a game-high 24 points from star point guard Darius Garland. However, he is now injured, and the Raptors recently shook up their roster. So, the matchup will be very different this time around.

On Saturday, Toronto traded two-way forward OG Anunoby, big man Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks. In return, the Raptors received wing RJ Barrett, guard Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barrett and Quickley have yet to make their Raptors debuts. However, they are not listed on the team’s injury report ahead of Monday night. So, they should be good to play, which would add plenty of intrigue to the showdown.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Cavaliers (18-14) will look to bounce back following their 119-111 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Raptors (12-20) will try to redeem themselves after losing 129-127 to the Detroit Pistons (3-29) on the road on Saturday. Their loss ended the Pistons’ NBA record 28-game losing streak.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

Monday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors takes place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game airs on Sportsnet and Bally Sports Ohio. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+110) vs Raptors (-130)

Spread: Cavaliers (+2.0) vs Raptors (-2.0)

Over/Under: Cavaliers (o224.5) vs Raptors (u224.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors preview

Cleveland continues to be banged up ahead of Monday’s contest. Garland (jaw), rising star big man Evan Mobley (knee), and guards Ricky Rubio (personal) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are listed as out.

As for Toronto, sophomore big man Christian Koloko (illness) is listed as out, while veteran wing Garrett Temple (ankle) is doubtful.

With Cleveland shorthanded, particularly in the interior, Raptors star forwards Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam should thrive. Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is the team’s only reliable interior defender and has been playing well lately. However, he will most likely not be able to slow down both of Toronto’s big guns.

Despite Toronto’s advantage inside, Cavaliers star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell remains the top offensive player in the matchup and could carry Cleveland to victory.

The Raptors have struggled to generate consistent offense this season, particularly from their guard rotation. It remains to be seen if the additions of Barrett and Quickley can balance out their roster.

Toronto enters Monday ranked 17th in offensive rating (114.0) and 15th in defensive rating (115.2). Cleveland, on the other hand, ranks 20th in offensive rating (113.1) and ninth in defensive rating (112.9).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors starting lineups

With the Cavaliers shorthanded, they will likely use the same starting five that they did on Friday against Milwaukee. That lineup featured Mitchell and sharpshooter Max Strus in the backcourt. Meanwhile, forwards Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro started alongside Allen in the frontcourt.

As for the Raptors, their starting five is much harder to predict. In their loss to Detroit on Saturday, they started veteran point guard Dennis Schroder and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. in the backcourt. Additionally, Barnes and Siakam started alongside big man Jakob Poeltl in the frontcourt.

It’s unclear how Barrett and Quickley will factor into Toronto’s immediate rotation. However, either player could conceivably draw starts over Schroder or Trent, with the Raptors desperate for an offensive spark.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, Mitchell has an over/under of 29.5 points. The four-time All-Star has scored at least 31 points in three of his last four games. Additionally, the Raptors just traded away their top perimeter defender, Anunoby. So, it should be a safe bet to take the over.

As for Siakam, he has an over/under of 23.5 points. The two-time All-Star has scored at least 27 points in two straight games, including 35 in his last game against Detroit. Furthermore, the Cavaliers don’t have the defensive personnel to stop him. So, it makes sense to take the over despite his streakiness.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The new-look Raptors should generate plenty of excitement on Monday, especially with the game being held in Toronto. That, combined with the Raptors’ desire for redemption and the Cavaliers being shorthanded, should be enough to help Toronto secure the victory and cover the modest spread (-2.0).

However, with questions surrounding both teams, they appear unlikely to hit their over/under points total of 224.5. The two teams didn’t come close to that figure in their previous matchup.

Also Read: "Hope it makes both teams worse": Nick Nurse jokingly reacts to former team Toronto Raptors trading OG Anunoby to Knicks