Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
Modified Jan 12, 2022 07:36 PM IST
Preview

The Utah Jazz, a team with championship aspirations, will be hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at Vivint Arena in Utah. This matchup of the East against the West looks to be highly competitive and exciting.

The Cavaliers come into this game seeded sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 23-18 record. However, they have lost six of their last 10 games. After picking up 12 victories out of 21 road games so far this season, they will go into this encounter with a lot of confidence. The Cavs are only three games behind the second seeded Brooklyn Nets and are hoping to make the playoffs this year.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are holding steady as the third seed in the highly competitive Western Conference. They have a 28-13 record but have lost their last three games and would like to end that streak against the Cavaliers. They are 14-7 at home this season and find themselves less than four games behind the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Isaac Okoro celebrates with Kevin Love
Isaac Okoro celebrates with Kevin Love

The Cleveland-based side will be traveling to Utah with a nearly clean bill of health. Isaac Okoro is the only absentee for the Cavaliers. He will be sidelined for three weeks due to an elbow sprain that he picked up in a game against the Indiana Pacers.

Player 

Status 

Reason

Isaac Okoro Out Elbow 

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Donovan Mitchell against the Golden State Warriors
Donovan Mitchell against the Golden State Warriors

Unlike the Cavaliers, the Jazz have a lot of players unavailable for this matchup. Joe Ingles is listed as questionable as he works on his conditioning. Rudy Gobert, Rudy Gay, Elijah Hughes, Jared Butler and Udoka Azubuike are unavailable due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. Malik Fitts will also be out as he recovers from a wrist injury.

Players 

Status 

Reason

Udoka Azubuike Out Covid-19
Rudy Gobert Out  Covid-19
Rudy GayOut Covid-19
Malik Fitts Out Wrist 
Joe Ingles Questionable Conditioning 
Jared Butler Out Covid-19
Elijah Hughes Out Covid-19

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland and Rajon Rondo will be the starting guards for the Cavaliers. The forwards will be Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley. The center will be Jarrett Allen.

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are expected to man the backcourt for the Jazz while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Bojan Bogdonavic and Royce O'Neale. In the absence of Rudy Gobert, Hassan Whiteside is expected to start as the center.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard: Darius Garland; Shooting Guard: Rajon Rondo; Small Forward: Lauri Markkanen; Power Forward: Evan Mobley; Center: Jarrett Allen

Utah Jazz

Point Guard: Mike Conley; Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward: Bojan Bogdonovic; Power Forward: Royce O'Neal; Center: Hassan Whiteside

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra
