Clippers Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

By Sean Cavanaugh
Modified Jul 06, 2023 20:23 GMT
Princeton v Missouri
First-round pick Kobe Brown is looking to show off his skills at Summer League for the LA Clippers.

The LA Clippers are a veteran-heavy team. They have no interest in lottery picks or building a young core.

Their Summer League players will be fighting for a bench role. Players who do well could also raise their stock and profiles. But their improved stock could result in them becoming trade pieces in a deal for James Harden.

The Clippers are massive long shots to win the Summer League. LA is listed at 50/1 to win the championship.

LA Clippers' Summer League players

Player

Position

Jordan Bowden

Guard

Kobe Brown

Forward

Xavier Castaneda

Guard

Moussa Diabate

Center

Jordan Miller

Forward

Xavier Moon

Guard

Matt Morgan

Guard

Jason Preston

Guard

Nate Renfro

Forward

Fred Sims Jr.

Guard

Brodric Thomas

Guard

Keaton Wallace

Guard

Bryson Williams

Forward

The Clippers have a rookie-heavy roster. There are a few players who could find their way into the back half of the team's rotation.

Most of LA’s roster is compromised of players with no gurantees of an NBA future. They will be fighting tooth and nail to earn an NBA opportunity.

Clippers' Summer League coaches

Assistant coach Dahntay Jones will coach the Clippers. Jones played in the NBA for 10 seasons until 2013.

Clippers Schedule

Date and Time

Opponent

Channel

July 8 (10pm ET)

Utah Jazz

ESPN2

July 10 (10:30pm ET)

Sacramento Kings

NBA TV

July 12 (3:30pm ET)

Memphis Grizzlies

NBA TV

July 14 (4:30pm ET)

Philadelphia 76ers

NBA TV

Game #5

TBD

TBD

The Clippers have a couple of tough outings. The Utah Jazz figure to be their toughest matchup with a lot of first-round draft picks. The Sacramento Kings would also be a tough out. LA is not likely to make the semifinals, but a 3-1 finish could get them there as a suprise.

What to watch-for

The Clippers first-round draft pick from last month will be the main name to watch. Kobe Brown, a swingman out of Missouri who was the No. 30 pick, will attempt to show off his scoring skills. If he proves his worth and develops quickly, Brown could be a piece of the Clippers' deep rotation this season.

Jordan Miller, a small forward who helped Miami to the Final Four, was a second-round pick (No. 48) this year. He is a versatile scorer with a deep skillset.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
