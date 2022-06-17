“People start drafting players to stop Shaq, people start drafting players to stop Michael Jordan, or Larry Bird” - Colin Cowherd believes there are very few superstars in the NBA, says 3x All-Star is just a star

Over the course of the NBA Finals, FS1's Colin Cowherd has not been shy about calling out Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum. During the first few rounds of the postseason, many felt Tatum was well on his way to superstardom. Since the series with the Golden State Warriors began, the same has not been said.

Colin Cowherd first called out Tatum for comments that showed signs of self-doubt, and once again has him under the limelight. During his show 'The Herd,' he sounded off about Tatum not being worthy of the title superstar at this moment in time.

"People start drafting players to stop Shaq. People star hiring coaches to stop Michael Jordan or Larry Bird... Jayson Tatum to me is a star. I don't see superstar ever."

In his first NBA Finals appearance, Jayson Tatum has had his fair share of struggles. While his averages of 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists are impressive, he is only shooting 37.3% from the field.

Colin Cowherd has made his thoughts on Tatum clear, but is not ready to close the book on him just yet. If he can come up big against the Warriors to close out the finals, he could enter into superstar status.

"The next two games, here is the opportunity for Jayson Tatum t0 break through."

Is Colin Cowherd right about Jayson Tatum

2022 NBA Finals: Game 5, Celtics-Warriors

A debate like this is tricky because the term superstar means something different to everyone. That being said, it's hard to go against Colin Cowherd's statements regarding Jayson Tatum.

The thing about comments like these is that they need to be taken in at this moment in time. Colin Cowherd isn't saying that Jayson Tatum will never be a superstar, just that he isn't one in the present. Even with his displeasure at how he's performed, he is still leaving the door open for the former lottery pick to rise to that status.

No matter what happens in the end of these finals, Jayson Tatum's story is still just being written. At 23-years-old, he is still years away from his prime. Even if analysts like Cowherd don't see him as a superstar now, he is well on his way to becoming one down the road.

One thing Cowherd was spot on about is Tatum having a chance to cement himself here. If he can carry the Boston Celtics to wins in Games 6 and 7 to secure the title, there will be no denying that he belongs in the conversation with the league's best.

