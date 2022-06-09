“He sounds like Andy Dalton, I want my guy to sound like Matt Stafford or Joe Burrow… You gotta know you’re great” - Colin Cowherd believes 3x All-Star is expressing self-doubt, says he wants more from him

FS1's Colin Cowherd has never been shy about calling out pro athletes in the past, and another one is being added to his list. Following some recent comments from Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, the longtime analyst expects better from one of the NBA's brightest young talents.

Following Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Tatum opened up about him being an emerging superstar in the league. More notably, he brought up that he never said it himself, the title was thrust upon him by others. Colin Cowherd did not like the response and is worried about his apparent self-doubt.

"I like my stars to be confident... The quarterback is your superstar in the NBA. In crisis, you become him. He sounds like Andy Dalton, I want my guy to sound like Matt Stafford or Joe Burrow."

Colin Cowherd reiterated that be beleives Tatum is one of the best young players in the game right now, but his outlook is not something a team wants from its best player on a stage like the finals.

Is Colin Cowherd right about Jayson Tatum's comment?

2022 NBA Finals: Game 2

While Colin Cowherd can be a little outrageous at times, it's hard to deny this assessment is spot on. Confidence is essential for most things in life, especially professional sports.

If the Boston Celtics are going to win the finals, they need Tatum at the top of his game. As the franchise cornerstone, he is the tone setter for the rest of the group. Hearing these comments of self-doubt could have an ugly trickle down effect on the rest of the team if they keep happening.

Another good point brought up by Colin Cowherd is the opponent's aspect of this. The Warriors are a team that has been on this stage for years now and they know lacking confidence when they see it. Guys like Draymond Green can smell blood in the water and will exploit any negative emotions if they become apparent.

"I cannot imagine Michale Jordan reading that before Game 3 and thinking 'self doubt, it's in him, let's get it out of him.'"

Jayston Tatum is without a doubt on the fast track to superstardom in the NBA. His performance in the playoffs is a major reason why Boston finds themselves in the finals right now. If his confidence starts to waver, it could be the beginning of the end of this historic run this year.

On the heels of a big Game 3 on their home floor, the Celtics need Tatum in the right frame of mind if they want to jump ahead in the series.

