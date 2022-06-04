“If you’re that guy, if you’re that dude, if you’re the man, you just say ‘get out other way, I got this’” - Skip Bayless says 3-time All-Star was pathetic vs the Golden State Warriors

FS1's Skip Bayless had a lot to say about Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum following Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Despite Boston putting up 40 points in the fourth quarter to win on the road, Bayless was very critical of how their star player performed.

Jayson Tatum has been one of the better players in the NBA this postseason, but Game 1 was not his night. He tallied only 12 points and shot an absymal 3-for-17 from the field. Following this lackluster showing, Skip Bayless did not hold back his thoughts on the emerging superstar.

"I got to tell the truth. For a guy that is soon to be a superstar, he's on the verge, he has a seat with his name on it, I got to give him a D... That was pathetic."

As his team's best player, Skip Bayless wanted to see Jayson Tatum put the Celtics on his shoulders to get them past Golden State.

“If you’re that guy, if you’re that dude, if you’re the man, you just say ‘get out other way, I got this.’”

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "For a guy who is supposedly on the verge of superstardom, I gotta give Jayson Tatum a 'D.' That was pathetic." — @RealSkipBayless "For a guy who is supposedly on the verge of superstardom, I gotta give Jayson Tatum a 'D.' That was pathetic." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/IGDRbUQG7W

Story continues below ad

Is Skip Bayless being overly criticial of Jayson Tatum?

2022 NBA Finals: Game 1

There is nobody who is more frustrated with his Game 1 performance than Jayson Tatum himself. In his first NBA Finals appearance, he wanted to go out and show everyone why he is one of the brightest young stars in the league. That being said, an argument can be made that Skip Bayless is being a bit overly critical about how things went down.

Story continues below ad

It's clear that Tatum did not have it going in Game 1. The Warriors did not want him to get going offensively, and their gameplan worked. However, good players find a way to still impact the game even when their shots are not falling. We saw Tatum do this in a big way to help Boston strike first in the series.

While Tatum only mustered 12 points, he dished a game-high 13 assists. Instead of trying to force things, he helped set up those around him. This led to guys like Al Horford (26 points), Derrick White (21 points), and Marcus Smart (18 points) to have big nights.

Boston Celtics @celtics the dish

the swish the dishthe swish ✅ the dish✅ the swish https://t.co/QUOxvnrnys

Tatum cannot continue to perform like this if Boston wants to hoist the trophy, but he should be applauded for how he was able to adapt on a rough shooting night. Skip Bayless has every right to reflect on his struggles, but should give credit for how he was able to still provide a lift.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far