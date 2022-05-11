"In order to make room for Jayson Tatum, we had to kick out AD" - Nick Wright reveals his latest "Club Superstar" members, joining LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Over the past few years, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum has solidified himself as an up-and-coming star in the NBA. His play so far in the postseason is a testament to that.

Tatum is averaging 26.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals in the playoffs. He recently went for 30 points and 13 rebounds in the Celtics' 116-108 Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

While Tatum is on this impressive run, FS1's Nick Wright felt it was time to make some changes to his "Club Superstar." The current members include LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic.

Wright feels it's time to put Jayson Tatum among these names, but to do so involves removing one person. The player he opted to remove was LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

"Jayson Tatum, finally, is in the club! In order to make room for Tatum, we had to kick out AD."

Davis was once one of the NBA's premier talents, but injuries have hindered him from staying on the court. Over the past two seasons, he has only appeared in a total of 76 games. Because of this, Wright felt he was the obvious choice to make way for Boston's franchise cornerstone.

First Things First @FTFonFS1

LeBron

Luka

Giannis

Ja

Dame

Kawhi

Embiid

Steph

CP3

KD

Jokić

Tatum



Jayson Tatum has ascended to superstardom

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

There is no denying it. Jayson Tatum has made the leap. The playoffs is where great talents make a name for themselves, and we are witnessing it in full force.

For the second straight round, Tatum is going toe-to-toe with the best the league has to offer.

In the first round, not only did he torch the Brooklyn Nets en route to a sweep, but he took on the challenge of guarding Kevin Durant. Getting it done on both ends of the floor against a player like Durant is no small feat and should be applauded.

Fast forward to the conference semifinals, and Boston is pitted against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Even against arguably the best player in the league in Giannis, Tatum continues to elevate his game.

Many feel the Celtics have a legitimate chance to make the NBA Finals, and Tatum plays a big part in that. Despite only being 23 years old, he is proving himself worthy of being given the title of superstar.

Still years away from his prime, Tatum is well on his way to being in the conversation as the NBA's best player. If he continues to add to his game, he will be the latest addition to a long list of superstar players to don a Boston Celtics jersey.

