"Coming to sit courtside after becoming famous, that's probably the best thing that can happen to you" - Snoop Dogg reminisces attending LA Lakers games during Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal era

The LA Lakers are one of the most popular franchises in the NBA. With 17 championships, the Lakers are tied with the Boston Celtics at the top of the list of teams with the most titles.

With a TV market size of almost six million, the Lakers are the second-biggest team in the league. Being in the City of Angels has its perks and the Lakers frequently get celebrities and stars sitting courtside for their games.

Snoop Dogg, the 50-year-old rapper, is a huge fan of the Lakers. The famous artist spoke about watching the Lakers on Hulu's "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers:"

"Coming to sit courtside after becoming famous, that's probably the best thing that can happen to you in entertainment. You're an attraction at the attraction. You're watching a basketball game, but you know that basketball players are watching you."

Born and raised in Long Beach, California, Snoop Dogg has always been an avid fan of the Lakers. He has supported them through their ups and downs.

LA Lakers have a lot of star power

The LA Lakers have a lot of star power, both on and off the court. While they recently won a championship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, their best years were in the early 2000s.

During this time, the Lakers had Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, the duo that won three championships in a row. Snoop Dogg and other celebrities watched and supported them in achieving one of the rarest feats in NBA history.

Entertainment Weekly @EW Lakers legends and their A-list fans recall what it was like to be "an attraction at the attraction" in 'Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.'



Watch new episodes Monday on Hulu! Welcome to The Lake Show.Lakers legends and their A-list fans recall what it was like to be "an attraction at the attraction" in 'Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.'Watch new episodes Monday on Hulu! #LakersDoc Welcome to The Lake Show. 🏀💫 Lakers legends and their A-list fans recall what it was like to be "an attraction at the attraction" in 'Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.'Watch new episodes Monday on Hulu! #LakersDoc https://t.co/dCYea07plo

The Lakers won three in a row. Unfortunately, Bryant and O'Neal fell out and the big man was traded to the Miami Heat shortly after. Shaq won another ring with Miami, yet Bryant stayed in LA and won two more championships with the team.

The LA Lakers have had many great teams throughout their history and a lot of fans are familiar with the Showtime Lakers. The team had numerous stars, including Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

At the moment, the Lakers are led by James, who won it all with the team back in 2020. Unfortunately, winning another ring will be relatively difficult as the roster hasn't improved over the summer. However, it wouldn't be smart to count James out.

Where to watch the new LA Lakers series?

"Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers" was released on Sept. 12, and is available on Hulu. The series has six episodes and covers different eras of the popular basketball team.

The first four episodes are all about the Showtime Lakers and their superstars. The fifth episode shows the Lakers in the 1990s, with Eddie Jones and Nick Van Exel. The sixth and final episode is about the new era in LA with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

Hulu offers a free trial to new subscribers, allowing everyone to enjoy the new series. The cheapest plan for the streaming platform starts at $6.99 a month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman