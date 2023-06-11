Complete list of all NBA 2K23 Fashion Trivia answers

When you start playing NBA 2K23 for the first time, you'll come across several types of side quests like Fashion Trivia, all offering different rewards. Some of them might not be quite valuable, but it's still worth completing them. Moreover, some of these challenges are quite fun, and they can even test your knowledge of the world of NBA and professional basketball. That being said, the challenges can be quite difficult if you're someone who's not quite up to date with everything happening in the sport.

While you can test your brain trying to figure out the answers, the community has been able to decipher all the answers. This article will guide you to complete all 10 sets of questions available in the quest. While knowing the answers might spoil the fun for you, it will allow you to complete the NBA 2K23 quest in no time.

What are the NBA 2K23 Fashion Trivia solutions?

To start completing this quest, you'll have to interact with Yolanda and Sabine. They will then start to ask you the questions, and as you answer them correctly, you'll reach the next set.

Trivia 1

1. Who makes the Birkin bag?

Answer: Hermes

2. Which shoe company was the first to introduce a microchip into its sneakers?

Answer: Adidas

3. What did the Nike logo originally intend to convey with its look and style?

Answer: Motion

NBA 2K23 Fashion Trivia 2

1. Which streetwear company is known for its logo that looks like two U’s, with one being upside down?

Answer: Under Armor

2. Who was the very first NBA player with his own signature shoe?

Answer: Bob Cousy

3. Which economist coined the phrase “conspicuous consumption” back in 1899?

Answer: Thorstein Veblen

Fashion Trivia 3

1. Which resale marketplace was founded by a whole bunch of people including Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert?

Answer: StockX

2. What was the original color of the Yeezy 350s?

Answer: Turtle Dove

3. Which brand created a totally cute and iconic backpack for Swedish schoolkids back in 1970??

Answer: Fjallraven Kanken

NBA 2K23 Fashion Trivia 4

1. Which company produces Air Jordans?

Answer: Nike

2. What luxury brand that everyone knows now, but back in the day was originally known for making trunks for traveling?

Answer: Louis Vuitton

3. Who designed the Peter Saville Parka, not the one Sabine got in Chinatown for thirty-five dollars, the real one?

Answer: Raf Simons

Fashion Trivia 5

1. Which label’s iconic logo is like the little heart with eyes on it?

Answer: Comme des Garcons PLAY

2. The shoe museum with the largest collection of footwear is the Bata and it’s in what city?

Answer: Toronto

3. When Heron Preston did his project UNIFORM, who did he collaborate with?

Answer: The NYC Department of Sanitation

NBA 2K23 Fashion Trivia 6

1. What was the name of the former basketball player that Converse hired to help design their most iconic sneaker almost 100 years ago?

Answer: Chuck Taylor

2. Which Japanese streetwear brand was founded in 1993?

Answer: BAPE

3. What’s the name of the streetwear line founded by the brothers Edwin and Salmee, whose last name was Faeh?

Answer: Carhartt WIP

Fashion Trivia 7

1. Which iconic streetwear logo was based on the way the founder would sign his handcrafted surfboards?

Answer: Stussy

2. Which brand was founded by Jerry Lorenzo?

Answer: Fear of God

3. What was the inspiration for the Air Jordan X according to Tinker Hatfield?

Answer: Lawnmower

NBA 2K23 Fashion Trivia 8

1. With Nike kicks, yeah? The originals used a household appliance to make the soles. Name it.

Answer: Waffle Iron

2. Which two shoe companies were created out of an argument between two brothers?

Answer: Adidas & Puma

3. What’s the name of Brendon Babenzain’s brand?

Answer: Noah

Fashion Trivia 9

1. Fenty is a fashion house founded by which singer?

Answer: Rihanna

2. Which sneakers were the first to be mass-produced?

Answer: Keds

3. When Nike was planning on discontinuing the original Air Force 1, retailers in which city saved it by offering color of the month drops?

Answer: Baltimore

NBA 2K23 Fashion Trivia 10

1. Which designer’s Red October sneakers sold out within seconds?

Answer: Kanye

2. Back in 1984, Michael Jordan and Nike had just launched the original Air Jordan shoe. Michael wasn’t allowed to wear the original Jordans in an NBA game because they violated a specific and now repealed rule. What was the rule violation that resulted in the original Air Jordans being banned?

Answer: Unapproved Colors

3. Back in 2018 PrettyLittleThing partnered with this OG hip-hop brand. It was fire. Probably one of the best collaborations in streetwear history. Who was that brand that made it so fire?

Answer: Kark Kani

That will complete the quest in NBA 2K23, and you'll receive 500 VC as rewards.

