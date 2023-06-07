Where is Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K23? Quest and location explored

Finding Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K23 for new players. However, he's an important part of the Rebirth questline, which allows players to create a new player for MyCareer mode while saving their progress.

Essentially, the questline reduces the grind players would usually have to do when creating alternate characters. It allows them to reach a 90 overall rating much quicker and even have badge points. Due to this, completing the Rebirth questline is essential for everyone who intends to have multiple players.

To complete the questline, players need to find Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K23 several times. The character has a couple of spawn points in the in-game world, and this article will reveal all of them.

Finding Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K23 is essential for the Rebirth questline

Ronnie 2K is an important person for 2K Sports (Image via Getty Images)

Many NBA 2K23 players are familiar with Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie 2K. He's been with 2K Games for more than 15 years and is currently the Digital Marketing Director of the company.

Ronnie 2K has appeared in several NBA 2K games, so it's no surprise that he's in the latest installment as well.

The first time players need to find him is when they reach an overall rating of 65 or higher. He's located on the northeastern side of the map, right next to the Knights Station.

The first spawn point of Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K23 (Image via 2K Games)

The character will have a second spawn point when players reach 75 overall or higher. To find him, players will need to take the train to the West Mall Station. Ronnie is east of the station, between Embellish and Finders Keepers stores.

The third spawn point of Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K23 is located west of the Northside Kings zone, right in front of the 2K Sports HQ. He can be spotted easily, as he's wearing a pink 2K hoodie.

Finding Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K23 is relatively easy (Image via 2K Games)

The final spawn point of Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K23 is in the South City Vipers zone and it becomes active after reaching an overall rating of 90 or higher. The easiest way to reach him is to fast travel to the Vipers zone, go through the cave, and Ronnie will be right outside.

It's important to note that the character will not be available for the players who haven't reached a certain overall rating. After meeting Ronnie for the fourth time, he'll grant the rebirth feature.

