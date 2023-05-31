How to turn on Dunk meter in NBA 2K23: Controls, turning off, and more

The dunk meter in NBA 2K23 is a very useful tool that is used to finish dunks in the game. It's a 2K version of the shot meter, but it's only used for completing slam dunks while driving to the rim.

Unlike the shot meter, which can be turned on or off in the game settings, the dunk meter is activated on the fly. It's primarily activated with the combination of a turbo button (R2 or RT) and the right analog stick.

While it's possible to pull off regular dunks, using the dunk meter in NBA 2K23 is a much more effective way of finishing inside. The meter is turned on by default, but it can be turned off in the settings.

Dunk meter in NBA 2K23 is a great feature that allows you to finish dunks more efficiently

The dunk meter in NBA 2K23 is turned on for everyone. However, it won't automatically appear on every single dunk. While it's possible to dunk by holding the turbo button and pressing the dunk button (square or X by default), the dunk meter won't appear on such dunks.

Instead, you will have to hold down the turbo button and use the right analog stick to finish your dunks with the dunk meter. Once you use the right analog stick, the dunk meter will appear and you will have to time your dunks.

NBA 2K23's dunk meter is a useful tool (Image via 2K Sports)

Here are a few examples of the dunks you can pull using the dunk meter in NBA 2K23:

Flashy dunk : Drive to the rim holding turbo, flick the right stick down, then press and hold it up

: Drive to the rim holding turbo, flick the right stick down, then press and hold it up Rim hand dunk : Drive to the rim holding turbo, flick the right stick up, then press it up again and hold it

: Drive to the rim holding turbo, flick the right stick up, then press it up again and hold it Euro step dunk: Drive to the rim with the turbo, flick the right stick left, then press and hold it right

If you hold the right analog stick for too long or release it too early, you will likely miss the dunk, even if it's not contested. However, the perfect timing will increase your chances of finishing the dunk, even against tough interior opponents.

Using the dunk meter in NBA 2K23 can make a huge difference (Image via 2K Sports)

The dunk meter in NBA 2K23 is a useful tool that you can use to be a very effective slasher. However, if you're not a fan of it, you can turn it off completely.

To turn it off, follow these steps:

Go to the Settings

Open the Controller Settings

Switch the Shot Timing option to Shots Only

Save the settings

There are many factors that affect dunk success in NBA 2K23. However, if you use a great dunker, such as Zach LaVine and Zion Williamson, and master the dunk meter, there is no doubt that you'll be unstoppable with your drives to the rim.

