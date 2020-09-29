In the latest coaching vacancy to emerge in the NBA, the LA Clippers have decided to part ways with their head coach Doc Rivers, as reported recently by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Coach Doc Rivers is out with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2020

Doc Rivers had been the coach of the LA Clippers since 2013, with the team making it to the playoffs in six out of the seven seasons under his tutelage.

Complete list of NBA coaching vacancies

With the departure of Doc Rivers, the LA Clippers now join suit with a few other teams who also fired their coaches after a disappointing 2019-20 season. In this article, we'll take a look at the complete list of coaching vacancies in the NBA at the moment.

#1 Houston Rockets

Mike D'Antoni

Houston Rockets' head coach Mike D'Antoni resigned after his team came up small against the LA Lakers in the Western Conference semi-finals as James Harden and the small-ball rockets failed to live up to the expectations of their fans once again.

ESPN Sources: Houston coach Mike D’Antoni is informing the franchise’s ownership today that he’s becoming a free agent and won’t return to the Rockets next season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 13, 2020

This NBA coaching vacancy could be a challenging one to fill up because of the way the Rockets' roster is built. It'll be interesting to see if the team's new coach continues to believe in the small-ball system or looks to sign a conventional center in the off-season.

#2 Indiana Pacers

Nate McMillan

Indiana Pacers reached the NBA playoffs in five consecutive seasons but were knocked out in the first round on every occasion. This led to the firing of their head coach Nate McMillan who held the job since 2016.

Indiana Pacers now head into an interesting off-season as rumors about their star Victor Oladipo wanting to leave the team have gained traction. It'll be a challenge for the new coach to try to keep Oladipo or bring in a new star to the team this off-season.

#3 New Orleans Pelicans

Alvin Gantry

Another NBA coaching vacancy was created when the New Orleans Pelicans fired Alvin Gentry following their poor performance in the NBA bubble. Gentry served as the Pelicans' head coach from 2015-2020, a period in which the team reached the playoffs just once.

With talented youngsters like Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram in their roster, the New Orleans management is looking for a new coach with the ability to nurture young talent and also steer the franchise in the right direction.

#4 OKC Thunder

Billy Donovan

OKC Thunder and their former coach Billy Donovan decided to mutually part ways following the team's exit in the NBA playoffs 2020. Donovan was immediately hired by the Chicago Bulls, but the Thunder's role still remains vacant.

Uncertainty now looms over the franchise as their star player Chris Paul might be heading out of Oklahoma in the off-season. Their new coach will be responsible for rebuilding the team with a young core and also help them get back to title contention.

#5 Philadelphia 76ers

Brett Brown

After a disastrous playoff performance, head coach Brett Brown was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers are now the talk of the town as new NBA trade rumors surrounding their stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons emerge every day.

According to recent reports, Rockets' former coach Mike D'Antoni is a frontrunner for the 76ers' coaching vacancy. If D'Antoni ends up getting the job, huge changes in their roster in the upcoming off-season could be expected.

#6 LA Clippers

Doc Rivers

This NBA coaching vacancy has been the most unexpected and shocking of them all. Doc Rivers had been the coach of the LA Clippers for seven years and played an instrumental role in getting Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to Los Angeles.

Doc Rivers had two years left on his contract, sources tell ESPN. This is a challenging coaching search for Clippers, who are the ultimate win-now team. Among top candidates in the marketplace: Clippers assistant Ty Lue and former Rockets and Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy. https://t.co/Ov02RYNbK9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2020

There are reports suggesting that Ty Lue and Jeff Van Gundy could be the favorites to fill this vacancy. Irrespective of who gets hired, this will be the most demanding coaching job in the NBA next year given the expectations around the team.