NBA Trade Rumors: 5 best destinations for Victor Oladipo going into 2020-21 off-season

Things are not looking too bright for the Indiana Pacers at the moment. They got swept in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs by the Miami Heat, and their coach Nate McMillan was fired for not being able to take the Pacers past the first round for the past 5 years. And according to the latest NBA trade rumors, their star player Victor Oladipo might be on his way out this off-season!

Victor Oladipo is "looking to move on" from the Pacers this offseason, per @JaredWeissNBA pic.twitter.com/c2PWVbmaOT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2020

According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss, Victor Oladipo wants to move on to a different team in the upcoming off-season. If this rumor turns out to be true, the Pacers' best option will be to trade him instead of letting him walk away for nothing during the 2021 free agency.

5 best destinations for Victor Oladipo going into the 2020-21 NBA season according to NBA trade rumors:

#5. Miami Heat

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six

The Miami Heat have been the best team in the East this season under the leadership of Jimmy Butler. Even though they might not be desperate to make a move for a superstar like Victor Oladipo this off-season, the Heat might be one of the few teams that have the assets to tempt the Indiana Pacers.

Let's gooo!! That @MiamiHEAT culture is just different 🔥 Standing ovation to all the guys, Coach Spo, and Pat Riley. 👏🏿👏🏿 Can't wait for the NBA Finals!! #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/A1CmivdwYZ — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) September 28, 2020

If the Miami Heat can't beat the LA Lakers in the finals, they'll be looking to add another piece in the off-season. Victor Oladipo, given his dedication to the craft and his work ethic, seems like the perfect fit for the 'Heat Culture'. They also have a lot of assets like Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson to convince the Pacers.

#4. Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

The Philadelphia 76ers were the most disappointing team in this year's playoffs. After losing to the Boston Celtics in 4 straight games, optimism about 'the process' is fading every day.

The Philadelphia 76ers are letting teams know they are open to trade talks if they hire Mike D'Antoni, per @KeithSmithNBA pic.twitter.com/dGqmHSiOTh — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 23, 2020

As per the latest NBA trade rumors, Mike D'Antoni is the frontrunner for the 76ers coaching job and he will be looking to make significant changes to the roster in the off-season. Knowing D'Antoni's fast-paced offense-oriented system, a tireless scorer like Victor Oladipo might be a great fit for the 76ers next year.

