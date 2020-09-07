NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks pursuit of Fred van Vleet could need involvement of an All-star

Everybody loves going through a few NBA Trade Rumors concerning the franchise we love and support. The New York Knicks are always linked to one rumor or another. Very often they are overly optimistic, frequently bizarre, and seldom do they carry any actual substance.

However, owing to the change in NBA free-agency and draft schedule courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic, teams are left with lesser time than ever before to shape up their rosters for next season. As a consequence, the NBA Trade Rumors mill has little time to come up with things out of the ordinary.

Also Read: Los Angeles Lakers: Top 5 highest-paid players

Irving and Durant ended up with arch-rivals Brooklyn Nets

According to reports, the New York Knicks could take a big step towards returning to relevancy this off-season. Last year's off-season was brimming with great optimism for the New York Knicks fans who were expecting big names like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to light up the Madison Square Garden. As we all know now, it wasn't to be and the atmosphere in and around the MSG has been grim since.That being said, there is reason to hope again for the Knicks fans.

The New York Knicks have interest in Fred VanVleet, per @SBondyNYDN pic.twitter.com/IeUifYyONY — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 2, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: A back-court of Victor Oladipo and Fred van Vleet for the New York Knicks?

van Vleet is only earning $9 million this season

Advertisement

Toronto Raptors guard Fred van Vleet burst onto the scene in last year's playoffs, where he played a crucial role off the bench to help his team win the NBA Championship. However, van Vleet is due for a big payday and chances are it could come away from Toronto. The 26-year-old is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and will be testing his value in free-agency.

The New York Knicks could be a potential destination for van Vleet, but it could take more than just a big contract to convince him. Perhaps, the inclusion of another star could seal the deal.

That other star could be Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers. Oladipo was one of the best shooting guards in the league before his injury last season. He was known for being one of the best two-way players in the NBA and was destined for stardom. The injury has derailed him from that track a little bit, but he has shown flashes of superstar potential at times.

Victor Oladipo “wants out” and there are whispers of the Knicks being a potential trade partner, per @JCMacriNBA https://t.co/s6FEUyqC0K — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) August 31, 2020

Oladipo only has one year remaining of a four-year deal, so the New York Knicks would certainly be taking a risk as there is no guarantee he would commit to them in the long-term. That being said, a few risks need to be made to bring the franchise great again, and this is one that could work out.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 biggest assets that teams could move in the off-season