NBA Trade Rumors: 5 biggest assets that teams could move in the off-season

As we are inching closer to the end of 2019-20 NBA season, most teams are busy preparing for what comes after that - the 2020 NBA draft. While some teams are hoping to draft the likes of Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, others are preparing trade deals to land superstars that have been regulars in the NBA trade rumors.

This article is about some of the biggest trade assets that could be moved during the 2020 NBA off-season.

Here are the 5 biggest assets that could dominate the NBA trade rumors in upcoming weeks:

#5 Caris LeVert

Brooklyn Nets Media Day

Caris LeVert might not have made this list a few weeks ago, but his tremendous performances in the NBA bubble have made his value skyrocket in the trade market.

The Brooklyn Nets are in a good position, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving set to return next season. Though they can use LeVert as a third scoring option, there have been reports that the Nets are looking to land another All-Star-level talent next season.

Coming off his impressive Orlando Bubble run, the 26-year-old is arguably Brooklyn's biggest trade asset. They can also offer other players from their talented roster along with LeVert to lure another team, with the hopes of signing another superstar.

#4 Jrue Holiday

Indiana Pacers v New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are in the midst of a rebuild with Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Zion Williamson as their core. Despite Jrue Holiday's undeniable talent and experience, the 30-year-old is on a different timeline as compared to their other players.

After failing to even make the playoffs this season, the Pelicans won't be contenders in 2021 and they might as well try to acquire a young talent that can blossom along with their young core.

Add to this the fact that Jrue Holiday entering the free-agency market in 2021, trading him this off-season seems like an ideal option for the New Orleans Pelicans. There are already a lot of NBA trade rumors around the point guard and finding a good package in exchange for Holiday shouldn't be difficult for the team.

#3 Chris Paul

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Two

Chris Paul just showed the world that he's still the best at what he does. He carried the underdog OKC Thunder all by himself and almost beat the Houston Rockets in the playoffs.

Despite OKC's inspired performance this season, the management knows they aren't close to being contenders in the Western Conference and would be looking to rebuild around a younger core.

Chris Paul’s brilliance makes him the biggest trade chip for next seasonhttps://t.co/Fxa4w7ZL5v — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 5, 2020

With $125 million still remaining in his contract, finding a suitable trade for the 'point god' might not be an easy task. But given Chris Paul's performance this season, there might be few teams willing to bear his salary in the hopes of winning next year.

The possibility of signing multiple talented youngsters in exchange for Chris Paul makes him the biggest trade asset for the OKC Thunder this off-season.

#2 Golden State Warriors' No. 2 pick

NBL Rd 15 - Illawarra v South East Melbourne

The Warriors are in a happy place right now. Their superstars have recovered from injuries, they have Andrew Wiggins and a bunch of good role players, and the No. 2 draft pick in the upcoming draft. Numerous NBA trade rumors are already circulating as to what the Warriors might do with their lottery pick.

Number TWO!



The Warriors will have the second pick in the NBA Draft



2020 Lottery, presented by @Chase pic.twitter.com/XkHj5gsfLO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 21, 2020

But given that they are currently in 'win-now' mode, there's a huge chance they'll trade the pick away in the hopes of landing another superstar. Assuming Anthony Edwards goes No. 1 in the NBA draft, the possibility of getting LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman has tremendously increased the value of the No. 2 pick.

The Warriors are aware of this and might even add Andrew Wiggins along with the pick to get a star who'll help make them a stronger contender in the next season.

#1 Bradley Beal

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

NBA trade rumors have been circulating around Bradley Beal since the beginning of this year. But the shooting guard's stellar performance this season has only increased his value even further and makes him the biggest trade asset for the Washington Wizards.

Beal averaged a career-high 30.7 points per game this season. Several teams have already lined up trade packages in hopes of getting Beal's services next season. But the Wizards haven't shown urgency in finding a trade partner and can keep the 27-year-old for one more season unless they find a deal that they'll love.

