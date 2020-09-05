NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors pursuing a 'win-now' approach as they ponder trading No.2 draft pick

NBA trade rumors are heavily doing the rounds with many teams' fate for the season already sealed. With the 2020-21 NBA season set to start in just a few more months owing to the change in schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, NBA General Managers have been working hard behind the scenes to shape up their respective teams' rosters in the best possible manner. The Golden State Warriors are a team whose activities in the off-season will be followed with a lot of interest.

7'1" James Wiseman has the potential to be a star in the NBA

The Warriors, who finished the 2019-20 NBA season with the worst record in the league, will be determined to get back among the league's elites when guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson return from injuries. Thanks to their poor record this season, the Warriors have received the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and it remains to be seen what they do with that prized asset.

The Golden State Warriors took James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in Sam Vecenie's post-NBA draft lottery mock draft.

The Warriors have been touted to pick 19-year-old big-man James Wiseman out of the University of Memphis building up to draft day. The selection of Wiseman potentially fills the vacancy at the center position that the Golden State Warriors have had for a while now. However, if ESPN's Tim Bontemps' dialogues with various team executives and scouts are to be believed, the Golden State Warriors could well be trading their pick away for a win-now player.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors to trade their pick?

Kerr has won three championships with GSW

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed earlier this year that a decision will have to be taken on what the franchise does with the draft pick."What we have to weight is -- are we looking for a player who is gonna help immediately because we feel like we've got this window the next few years? Are we gonna use the pick in a trade to try to trade for a vet who is ready to help us win right away?"

🚨Warriors Trade Ideas🚨



NBA Now host @Jimmy_Crowther has 5 blockbuster trades Golden State could make centered around the #2 pick in this year's NBA Draft!



📺WATCH: https://t.co/JjMQSrlb3o — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) August 30, 2020

Owner of the Golden State Warriors, Joe Lacob, too, did not shy away from admitting that they were going to consider all possibilities involving their draft pick. However, he was unwilling to give away which direction they were swaying towards.

"We're gonna look at all scenarios. Honestly. I'm not gonna hide this -- we're gonna look at drafting someone at our position. Maybe we trade down -- that's a possibility. I'm not saying it's preferred or not preferred. I'm just saying it's something we have to look at."

A lot regarding this key decision will become clearer when the NBA eventually announces when the draft will commence, and whether fans will be allowed back into the arenas or not. At this point, this is just one of the many NBA trade rumors. For now, the Golden State Warriors fans can only speculate.

