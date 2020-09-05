Kyrie Irving "won't respect" Steve Nash at the Brooklyn Nets, claims NBA executive

The NBA was treated to one of the biggest news involving the league in the past few weeks as legendary player Steve Nash was hired as the head-coach of the Brooklyn Nets, and tasked with the responsibility of helping Kyrie Irving and co. win the NBA title. The news was received with a bit of skepticism by many fans and analysts, and some, including Stephen A. Smith, went as far as suggesting there was a racist angle to the story. The fact that the Brooklyn Nets gave an inexperienced Steve Nash the job when many other veterans of color were available, did not bode well with them.

"This is white privilege. This does not happen for a Black man."



Stephen A. shared his thoughts on the Brooklyn Nets hiring Steve Nash as head coach.



(via @stephenasmith) pic.twitter.com/8IYLjUQEgk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2020

Steve Nash was inducted to the basketball hall of fame in 2018

Many others, though, were delighted to see Steve Nash - one of the greatest guards in NBA history - back in the league. Steve Nash has worked with Kevin Durant, the talisman of the Brooklyn Nets, previously with the Golden State Warriors. Moreover, a lot of people were excited to see how Steve Nash would work with Kyrie Irving, the star point guard of the Brooklyn Nets, as the two-time MVP played the same position. However, not everyone was on board with the Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash association.

Kyrie Irving "won't respect" Steve Nash at the Brooklyn Nets?

Brooklyn Nets will be challenging seriously for the title with Irving and Durant

According to reports, one Eastern Conference executive suggests quite the contrary to what most believe, and sensationally doubts whether Kyrie Irving can respect Steve Nash as a coach. Kyrie Irving has developed the reputation of a player who fails to gel very well with others in the dressing room, and whether it is actually true or not, the comment made by the Eastern Conference executive is damning to Kyrie Irving's case for innocence.

Although the executive was unsure about Kyrie Irving's ability to respect an inexperienced coach, he did say that he sided with the Brooklyn Nets and their decision to hire Steve Nash.

"I'm not sure if Kyrie will respect Nash as a coach, but I think it's a great hire. I think Steve displays a lot of the attributes, which are important to building a winning culture. He has great basketball I.Q."

The executive also cited examples from the past in support of Steve Nash, of inexperienced coaches doing wonders right from the word go. He believed that a professional player of the highest order like Steve Nash would use his experience from his playing days and do just fine as a head-coach. Moreover, his time with the Golden State Warriors where he worked closely with coach Steve Kerr, would benefit him great, he thought.

Congratulations to @SteveNash and thank you for all your work over the years with the @warriors. You are going to crush it in Brooklyn! @BrooklynNets — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) September 3, 2020

"He has been around Kerr the past couple of years, and he'll assemble a great staff. Bird had never coached, and he was one of the best coaches the Pacers ever had. Larry created a winning culture, which resonated with the team.

Whether Steve Nash will be as successful as Steve Kerr and Larry bird, only time will tell. If the Brooklyn Nets are to win the NBA Championship, though, then Kyrie Irving will have to be on-board with Steve Nash and his style of playing.

