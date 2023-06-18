Connecticut Sun vs LA Sparks WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters, and more

The LA Sparks will face one of the best teams playing in the WNBA right now, the Connecticut Sun. The game will tip-off at 7:30 pm ET on the Sparks' home court. The matchup can be watched on WNBA League Pass.

The Connecticut Sun (8-3 record) holds the fifth-ranked offense in the league with a 101.1 rating and the third-ranked defense with a 97.5 rating. They are also averaging 82.5 points per game and 35.6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the LA Sparks (5-5 record) hold the sixth-ranked offense in the WNBA with a 99.9 rating and the fourth-ranked defense with a 97.9 rating. The Sparks are also averaging 81.2 ppg and 31.6 rpg.

Connecticut is comprised of Dijoinai Carrington, DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas, Natisha Hiedaman, Tiffany Hayes, Rebecca Allen, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, and Brionna Jones. They have won two of their last three games with the team's recent loss handed by the Atlanta Dream. They lost 92-88 in overtime to the Dream.

The Sparks are comprised of Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike, Lexie Brown, Zia Cooke, Dearica Hamby, Jordin Canada, Katie Lou, and Karlie Samuelson. They have lost two in their last three games, while facing a latest defeat against Minnesota Lynx. The Sparks lost 77-72 to the Lynx.

Ahead of the matchup, here are the odds:

Against the spread: Sun -3.5 (-113), Sparks +3.5 (-109)

Sun -3.5 (-113), Sparks +3.5 (-109) Moneyline: Sun -173, Sparks +140

Sun -173, Sparks +140 Total points (157.5): Sun Over (-107), Sparks Under (-117)

The Connecticut Sun is favored to win this matchup against the LA Sparks as the team has been stellar this season. They hold the second-best record in the league so far, behind the Las Vegas Aces (9-1 record).

Score prediction: Connecticut Sun 88 - 76 LA Sparks

LA Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike in a head-to-head matchup against Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.7 ppg (54.2% shooting) and 9.2 rpg. She is the Sparks' leading scorer with Jordin Canada following in second place. Canada is averaging 13.7 ppg (42.3% shooting, including 31.3% from 3-point range).

During the Sparks' previous matchup against the Minnesota Lynx, Ogwumike had a subpar performance of 8 points on 2-of-9 shooting. With a meeting against one of the elite teams in the WNBA, the former league MVP has a chance for a bounce-back performance.

Meanwhile, DeWanna Bonner is averaging 17.5 ppg (40.6% shooting, including 32.3% from 3-point range). She is the Sun's leading scorer and is fresh off a 20-point scoring display against the Atlanta Dream. Her 4-of-12 shooting was evident in the team's 92-88 loss in overtime.

