Connecticut Sun vs New York Liberty WNBA 2023 odds, predictions, where to watch, and more

Two teams on winning streaks collide when the Connecticut Sun take on the New York Liberty on Tuesday night.

The Sun are second in the league with a 12-3 record, trailing only the Las Vegas Aces, who lead the league at 13-1. On the other hand, the Liberty are third at 9-3.

The Sun have won four straight games, while the Liberty have triumphed three times in a row. One of the two win streaks will come to an end on Tuesday night.

Connecticut Sun could struggle with Brionna Jones out, as New York Liberty look to extend their winning streak

The game between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun will take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Tuesday. It will tip off at 7 pm ET. Fans can watch the game on YouTube TV as well as on the WNBA League Pass.

The Connecticut Sun have to deal with the absence of Brionna Jones. Her season-ending injury (Achilles tendon rupture) a week ago could hurt the Sun's chances of returning to the Finals, even though Connecticut's lineup can cover her absence.

With Jones out, the Sun will have to find a way to stay on top, but Breanna Stewart and the Liberty will certainly make life difficult for them.

The Sun are still one of the top teams in the WNBA even without Jones, but it’s going to be difficult to take down Stewart and the Liberty without her.

Stewart is having a tremendous season. She has registered the second-most points per game in the season so far (22.5) and the second-most rebounds per game (10.4).

Alyssa Thomas is expected to take over for the Sun with Jones out, while Sabrina Ionescu will look to stay red-hot for the Liberty.

Ionescu initially struggled to find her place in the offense with so many new pieces in the lineup. A hamstring injury cost her some time, but after a couple of games off, she has looked at her best. Ionescu had 31 points against the Mystics during the weekend and 37 points earlier in June.

The Liberty defeated the Sun 81-65 earlier in the season with Breanna Stewart scoring 21 points. This was one of Connecticut's three losses this season, with the Sun having won nine of their last 10.

At the same time, the Liberty have won eight of their last 10 and are 1.5 games behind the Aces and the Sun in the Eastern Conference standings. They are also 1.5 games ahead of the fourth-placed Washington Mystics.

With Brionna Jones out, the New York Liberty enter the game as the odds-on favorite. Expect a hard-fought battle between the two contenders, with the Liberty emerging victorious and extending their win streak.

Point spread:

New York Liberty -5 (-110) vs. Connecticut Sun +5 (-110)

Money line:

New York Liberty (-210) vs. Connecticut Sun (+175)

Total (over/under):

Over 166.5 (-110) vs. Under 166.5 (-110)

