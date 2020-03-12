Coronavirus outbreak: LeBron James responds to NBA season being suspended after first positive case

LeBron was getting ready to play behind closed doors

Los Angeles Lakers' megastar, LeBron James, has been pretty open about his views on the recent Coronavirus outbreak and the league's measures to curtail its spread.

After initially expressing his opinion of not wanting to play if the arenas are empty, James was quick to reverse his stance and place the NBA's precautionary measures above everything else.

Recently, the NBA decided to suspend games altogether after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz became the first NBA player to be diagnosed with COVID-19. LeBron took to Twitter to convey his frustrations towards the proceedings and 2020 so far as a whole:

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

Apart from the coronavirus spread, the starting three months of 2020 have seen ample tragedies already. Starting with the Australian bushfires that affected a lot of players, the NBA universe was hit hard with the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in January.

Owing to his closeness with the Black Mamba, Bron was one of the most devastated throughout the whole disaster. Going through with the regular season has already been hard for some players after Kobe's sad demise, and the sudden outbreak of a pandemic was the last thing they'd be wanting to handle right now.