Creating the Perfect NBA Player: 12 Traits from the best in the game

Mohit Joshi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 135 // 10 Oct 2018, 07:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wouldn't it be fascinating to see a basketball player so great, that he would drop 50 points every night? A flashy ball handler who would snatch ankles for fun and a demonic dunker who would posterize you on almost every possession?

But with all the handles and godlike strength, he would still score a guaranteed deep 3 if the need arises and shut-down the best player in the other team with his lock-down defense; a player with the mentality of an assassin and unmatched basketball IQ.

We haven't seen a player with all these qualities but we can create a player who would be absolutely unstoppable on the court and would dominate for decades until the NBA imposes a ban on this player. There is no unanimous answer but we are going to try and create a ruthless basketball player by infusing within him, all the qualities of some of the greatest players to have ever played the game.

Let's begin!

#1 Scoring - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

It would be a nightmare to go toe-to-toe against one of the unstoppable forces back in the 90s and the leading scorer in NBA history - Kareem Abdul Jabbar. WIth 38,387 points in his career that lasted for 20 years, Abdul-Jabbar never averaged below 10 points per game in any season and averaged an unbelievable 28 points and 15 rebounds per game with the Bucks.

Even at 41 years old, during the final season of his career (with the Lakers), he still averaged more than 10 points per game. At age 41. Let that sink in.

Our perfect basketball player would possess the legendary "sky-hook" - one of the most iconic moves seen in the NBA. Even the best defenders - past or present - would be clueless about stopping our 7'2'' scoring genius.

1 / 12 NEXT