Creighton Bluejays vs Gonzaga Bulldogs prediction & match preview - March 28, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been perfect thus far, winning 28-straight games and claiming the top seed in March Madness's Western region. After back-to-back dominant victories, the Bulldogs have now reached the Sweet Sixteen for the sixth straight season. Gonzaga will take on the 5th-seeded Creighton Bluejays, who cruised past Ohio for a 14-point second-round victory.

Match details

Fixture: Creighton Bluejays vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs - March Madness 2021: Round of 16

Date & Time: Sunday, March 28th, 2021, 2:10 PM ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Creighton Bluejays preview

The Creighton Bluejays finished with a 22-8 overall record

The Creighton Bluejays will be heavy underdogs in this matchup, but they still represent a very real threat to the Zags. With 77 points of team offense on 47% shooting, Creighton will certainly not go down without a fight.

After a strong second-place finish behind Villanova in the Big East conference, Creighton began March Madness with back-to-back winning performances. Now hoping to pull off a massive upset in the Sweet Sixteen, the Creighton Bluejays will need big performances from their experienced roster if they are going to escape the mighty Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Key player - Marcus Zegarowski

Following an outstanding regular-season, Marcus Zegarowski has kept rolling into the postseason. The junior guard has taken leadership on this Creighton Bluejays offense, averaging a team-high 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Following an outstanding regular-season, Marcus Zegarowski has kept rolling into the postseason. The junior guard has taken leadership on this Creighton Bluejays offense, averaging a team-high 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Zegarowski will likely match up with Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Joel Ayayi on both ends of the floor. While the Bulldogs have a strong group of defenders, Marcus Zegarowski could get the best of this matchup and make a big impact in this Sweet Sixteen battle.

Creighton Bluejays predicted lineup

F Damien Jefferson, F Christian Bishop, G Denzel Mahoney, G Mitch Ballock, G Marcus Zegarowski

Gonzaga Bulldogs preview

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few

Not only have the Gonzaga Bulldogs remained undefeated into the Sweet Sixteen, they have hardly had a close game. The Bulldogs' narrowest victory of the season was five points, but their average margin of victory was an incredible 23.4 points.

With just over 92 points of team offense per game, Gonzaga is looking like an unstoppable force in this tournament. The Gonzaga Bulldogs' frontcourt duo of Drew Timme and Corey Kispert will give them a big advantage in this matchup, but they will still need their best basketball in order to outlast this strong Creighton Bluejays group.

Key player - Drew Timme

While Corey Kispert has led the Bulldogs in scoring thus far, Drew Timme is coming off a massive second-round performance against the Oklahoma Sooners. The sophomore forward tallied 30 points and 13 rebounds in the win, helping the Gonzaga Bulldogs advance to their sixth Sweet Sixteen in a row.

Zags' Drew Timme brought the handlebar mustache to The Dance



Epic. pic.twitter.com/egavgI5lw4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2021

Timme has been outstanding all year, averaging 18.8 points per game on an incredible 65.5% shooting. The 6'10" big man will hope to win his battle in the paint against Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop and roll into the Elite Eight.

Gonzaga Bulldogs predicted lineup

F Corey Kispert, F Drew Timme, F Anton Watson, G Joel Ayayi, G Jalen Suggs

Creighton vs Gonzaga prediction

The Creighton Bluejays have played strong, consistent basketball for the most part, but the Gonzaga Bulldogs look like an unstoppable force. The Bluejays will need an outstanding defensive performance if they are going to minimize the scoring of this stacked Gonzaga squad. The Crieighton Bluejays have been given a 17.5% chance to win this game by ESPN, leaving the Bulldogs as heavy favorites in this matchup. The Gonzaga Bulldogs should take care of Creighton and roll to their 29th straight win.

Where to watch Creighton vs Gonzaga

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.